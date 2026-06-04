Why Jalen Brunson was so upset after Knicks’ NBA Finals Game 1 win

Jalen Brunson was talking with referee Scott Foster and then seemed to turn his attention toward someone else.

Knicks toppled San Antonio 105-95 The ESPN broadcast seemed to catch Brunson yelling toward a fan behind the scorer’s table after the final buzzer sounded in San Antonio.

Brunson was talking with referee Scott Foster and then seemed to turn his attention toward someone else, presumably a person in the crowd. A Knicks teammate could be seen trying to grab Brunson, and Foster seemed to try to refocus his attention.

“ having some words for somebody, looks like behind the scorer’s table,” ESPN broadcaster Mike Breen said on air. Jalen Brunson after the Knicks’ 105-95 Game 1 win over the Spurs in the NBA Finals on June 3, 2026 in San Antonio. It’s unclear what was said or any further details about the seemingly brief exchange. Brunson once again played the hero as he helped the Knicks erase a 14-point third-quarter deficit in what would become a Game 1 victory.

It also came despite Brunson being banged up during the course of the win, which included coming out of the game in the first quarter“He was the MVP in the second half,” Knicks coach Mike Brown said of Brunson.

“He did what MVP candidates are supposed to do. He carried us home. We put the ball in his hands, and he got it done for us down the stretch. ” Buy Now Brunson even earned praise from the opposing side on Wednesday, as the Knicks took a 1-0 series lead over the Spurs.

San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama told reporters that Brunson was “an elite player,” and Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson called him a “phenomenal player” after the game.





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