Why Jacob Wilson Could Make Sense As Athletics Trade Candidate

If the A's want to land valuable starters, it could cost them their star shortstop.

Jul 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics short stop Jacob Wilson reacts after hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park.

Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It's no surprise that the A's need to find a way to improve their pitching staff. The best way to land star pitchers without giving up valuable assets is to sign them in free agency. Since the club is gearing up to play a third and final season at a minor league site in West Sacramento, convincing strong starters to come play there is going to be tough.

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These elite starters likely don't want to risk having worse stats at the minor league site. The issue of pitchers not wanting to go into hitter-friendly environments is not new at all. The Colorado Rockies have had this issue for many decades, as pitching in Coors Field is very difficult. Since the A's have moved out of Oakland and into West Sacramento, luring in good pitching has been an issue.

It should get easier when the team moves to Las Vegas in 2028, but until then, this offseason could be difficult to land starters. Jul 31, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson high fives teammates after scoring against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Sutter Health Park.

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Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Since landing good starters in free agency could be off the table for the A's, they might have to explore options via trade. Jacob Wilson is viewed as a strong trade candidate should the team be in search of pitching. While it would be rough to lose your franchise shortstop, it might not be the worst move for the team.season-ending surgery .

Alika Williams and Donovan Walton both played well and could look to get time in the infield next season. The club also has other in-house options that could fill in at shortstop, should they deal Jacob Wilson to land pitching. Jul 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer gestures after hitting a RBI double against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Sutter Health Park.

Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect If the A's deal Wilson, perhaps the team could get a look at Joshua Kuroda-Grauer at shortstop. Working his way up the system, he has spent a lot of time at the position.

When discussing what the team could do about their second-base vacancy, we discussed that Kuroda-Grauer could be theirIf that happens, the A's would almost certainly need to bring in a new second baseman for the 2027 season. They could possibly reunite with Jeff McNeil, who had a strong second half of 2026 for the Green and Gold.trading their franchise shortstop is not the craziest idea ever, only if they get a great return of pitching.