Why J.J. McCarthy Could Be the Perfect Fit for the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are facing a crucial decision at the quarterback position. While many fans believe the answer lies in the upcoming NFL draft, there's a compelling alternative: J.J. McCarthy. This article explores why the Vikings quarterback could be the perfect fit for the Browns, highlighting his experience, potential, and unique circumstances surrounding his availability.

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy could be available this offseason if Sam Darnold signs an extension with Minnesota. The Browns should be very interested if that happens. CLEVELAND, Ohio — Many believe the next Browns franchise quarterback must arrive via the draft. They see no other way to find a young quarterback on a cheap contract. And they leave Cleveland with only one choice at second overall during April’s NFL Draft. But there’s a compelling alternative: J.J. McCarthy.

First, the 2024 first-round pick has already spent one year seasoning his football mind under Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, who just won coach of the year honors. Second, a trade centered on McCarthy and Cleveland’s second overall pick could yield additional draft capital (the Vikings’ 24th overall pick, for example). Essentially, he brings more readiness than a rookie and, potentially, more capital Cleveland could use to add talent. If you don’t like Ward, Sanders or the litany of retread starters circulating free agency, why not believe in McCarthy? Some Browns fans might scoff. After all, McCarthy played for Michigan, the team Ohio State fans love to hate. They see him as a blemish on their beloved Buckeyes’ legacy. They might point to his limited passing samples in college or question his durability after a meniscus injury. But if you’re concerned about durability, McCarthy played 29 straight games to finish his college career. And if you’re worried about experience, remember this: a raw prospect’s potential depends on your perspective. We had the same McCarthy conversations this time last draft season. Where skeptics wondered how much McCarthy catalyzed Michigan’s 15-0 season, believers credited him for managing a championship offense as required. Where draft analysts noted his small passing samples, the Vikings saw enough potential to draft him 10th overall. Wherever you fall on this year’s rookie quarterback debate, know that NFL.com graded McCarthy as a good value pick in the first round. What’s changed since Minnesota picked him? One meniscus injury, two surgeries, twelve months to rehab the knee and retain NFL passing concepts. Nothing else. McCarthy (turned 22 in January) remains the youngest quarterback in pro football (eight months younger than Ward, 11 months younger than Sanders). He still has four years left on his rookie contract, giving any potential suitor two seasons to decide on his fifth-year option. According to ESPN, front offices still believe McCarthy, owner of college football’s best all-time quarterback winning percentage (96.5%) worthy of premiere draft capital. Under those circumstances, ask not why the Browns should trade for McCarthy. Ask instead why the Vikings would trade him. Easy answer: McCarthy’s “backup” won 14 games last season. Comeback Player of the Year Sam Darnold also threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns in 2024, proving again that draft pedigree can pay dividends down the line. Six years after the Jets drafted Darnold third overall, he finally fulfilled his potential. The Vikings rallied around his resurgence. Remember the locker room scene after Minnesota’s Week 17 win over the Packers, when the Vikings doused him with water? You don’t punt on that chemistry after one season, just like you don’t see first-round quarterback prospects on the trade market before they take a snap. But unique situations require unconventional solutions. And now I’m talking to both Minnesota and Cleveland. If the Browns don’t like Ward or Sanders, then they must acquire a young, cheap quarterback either outside the first round or outside of the draft. Can’t do it, right? Classic hater energy. McCarthy understands. Ohio State fans can’t stand him. Cynics can’t find the counting stats ― besides, you know, “wins” — that suggest he’s a franchise player. Never could, never will. Not unless they decide to look beyond the box score and see the intangible qualities that make a quarterback great.





clevelanddotcom / 🏆 301. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

J.J. Mccarthy Cleveland Browns Sam Darnold NFL Draft Quarterback Vikings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

City of Cleveland files new lawsuit against BrownsThe city of Cleveland filed another lawsuit against the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday.

Read more »

Cleveland Law Director Objects to Bricker Graydon Representing Brook Park on Browns Stadium IssueCleveland Law Director Mark Griffin has expressed concern over Bricker Graydon LLP representing both Cleveland and Brook Park in the ongoing Browns stadium situation. Griffin argues that the law firm's access to Cleveland's confidential information creates a conflict of interest, preventing them from effectively representing Brook Park's potentially adversarial stance.

Read more »

Browns Sued By City of Cleveland Over Planned Stadium Move to Suburban Brook ParkThe fight between the team and town is growing messier.

Read more »

Cleveland Browns' Offensive Puzzle: Beyond the Quarterback QuestionWhile the Browns' quarterback situation is a major focus, this article delves into other critical offensive questions facing the team. From Jerry Jeudy's potential as a No. 1 receiver to Cedric Tillman's development and Dawand Jones's future at left tackle, the article explores key areas that will shape the Browns' offensive success.

Read more »

Cleveland City Files Lawsuit to Keep Browns From Moving to New StadiumThe city of Cleveland is attempting to prevent the Cleveland Browns from relocating to a new stadium in Brook Park by invoking the 'Modell Law,' a state law that restricts professional sports teams from leaving tax-supported facilities without permission. The Browns announced their plans to build a $2.4 billion stadium in Brook Park, citing the need for a 'optimal long-term solution' for their current stadium, Huntington Bank Field.

Read more »

Cleveland Browns Promote Tommy Rees to Offensive CoordinatorThe Cleveland Browns have named Tommy Rees as their offensive coordinator for the 2025 season. Rees, previously the tight ends coach, is tasked with revamping a Browns offense that struggled mightily in 2024, scoring the fewest points in the NFL. Head coach Kevin Stefanski expressed confidence in Rees's ability to bring innovation and explosiveness to the offense.

Read more »