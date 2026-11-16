Why it's so hard to resist holiday sales (and how to try) : Short Wave

Malls are designed to overwhelm our brains. Add the stress of holiday shopping, and a quick trip to pick up presents could turn into an hours-long shopping spree thanks to all the ways stores use research from fields like consumer neuroscience and neuromarketing to entice you.

Malls are designed to overwhelm our brains. Add the stress of holiday shopping, and a quick trip to pick up presents could turn into an hours-long shopping spree thanks to all the ways stores use research from fields like consumer neuroscience and neuromarketing to entice you.

Retailers create urgency and scarcity to push you to give into the emotional part of your brain, motivated by the release of dopamine. , we get into the psychology of sales and discounts: Why it's SO hard to resist the tricks stores use — and some tips to outsmart them. When you shop, there's usually a standoff in your brain between what can be described as its emotional and rational parts.

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When you shop, there's usually a standoff in your brain between what can be described as its emotional and rational parts. Add the stress of holiday shopping, and a quick trip to pick up presents could turn into an hours-long shopping spree thanks to all the ways stores use research from fields like consumer neuroscience and neuromarketing to entice you.

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Retailers create urgency and scarcity to push you to give into the emotional part of your brain, motivated by the release of dopamine. , we get into the psychology of sales and discounts: Why it's SO hard to resist the tricks stores use — and some tips to outsmart them. Today's episode was produced by Rachel Carlson. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez.

Alina Selyukh checked the facts. Maggie Luthar was the audio engineer. Special thanks to Jon Hamilton and Emily Kopp.