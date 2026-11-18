If it feels like the entire internet is breaking right now — with major outages at Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, Apple Pay, United Airlines and even the NSA — that’s because it kind of is.

The outages are the result of major companies that underpin the entire digital economy being in a mad rush to update their complicated and often outdated computer systems as AI tools come online.

, which led to the longest national ground stop on flights since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and stranded tens of thousands of fliers.targeting the services Americans rely on — and no indication that it’s the end of the world as we know it.

Also read JPMorgan Chase Confirms Software Bug Caused Nationwide Banking Disruption

“These appear to be separate technical failures, not a coordinated cyber attack,” said Kimberly Simon, the CEO of cyber security firm Growth Office Partners, which serves smaller organizations. “But they expose a common weakness: One problem inside a major system can disrupt thousands of businesses and potentially millions of people.

”including those belonging to Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce, and IKEA, ‌were compromised in an effort to steal cryptocurrency and infect iPhones. into a third-party website tool, Optimizely, which is used by 178 organizations to help websites interface with AI, according to security researcher Scott Helme. While the companies have not detailed the specifics of what went wrong, the issues bear the hallmarks of problems with other bolt-on third-party software, according to experts.

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Why tech firms you’ve never heard of are causing major problems at the likes of JPMorgan, Apple Pay and Zoom US tests Emergency Alert System as part of routine maintenance — as tech disruptions sweep the countryof defense contractor L3Harris installing new air traffic control hardware at a remote station in Arkansas, which malfunctioned and overloaded the system. Trump administration officials say there is no evidence of hacking or sabotage.

“The speed of innovation is pushing organizations to do things faster and cheaper, and to automate tasks. What has been lost along the way are the checks and balances,” said Christopher Walcutt, chief information security officer at cyber security firm DirectDefense.

“It’s travel time, it’s shopping. So you have all those higher spikes in volume and more pressure to ” Marva Bailer, CEO of tech advisory firm Qualaix, told The Post. And legacy systems are looking increasingly like Frankenstein’s monster, with bolted-on parts from AI companies and third-party vendors offering more points of failure, she said.

The so-called “middleware” that now quietly underpins many of the online services Americans use every day — adding new functions and services — has become a huge vulnerability for companies. The issues are raising concerns from Americans — who are beginning to wonder if they need to start preparing for the worst. Simon, the cyber security expert, cautioned against jumping to conclusions without facts.

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“Investigators look for evidence of unauthorized access, malicious software or unusual activity,” she said. “Timing alone doesn’t prove anything. Microsoft’s preliminary findings point to a software failure, the FAA reported problems with its older equipment, and Chase identified a software bug. Right now, the evidence supports technical failures, not cyber attacks.

We should follow the facts, not the fear. ”“A lot of my friends have reached out asking if they should prepare to build a bunker or stock up on food and water.

My answer to that is no,” Vance told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham when asked about fears that the recent outages could be“A lot of what is being reported on is just basic good government, making sure that our military is prepared, God forbid, if there was a crisis,” Vance said.