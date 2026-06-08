Why Is The Tesla Model Y Selling So Much Better Than The New Leaf & Bolt?

Tesla Model Y outsold new Bolt and Leaf by ~100x in Q1 due to superior FSD, more space, better brand, and direct sales model.

, I did some research on how the Tesla Model Y, the new Nissan Leaf, and the new Chevy Bolt are selling and I was surprised that in the first quarter the Tesla Model Y was achieving so many more sales than the other two models in the United States.

I checked all the models and half were available in 1 to 3 weeks and half were listed as available in 4 to 6 weeks, or June to July. I also checked the inventory page and it showed only 21 vehicles available within 100 miles of Tampa.

I realize that Tesla doesn’t show duplicates of the same trim and color in the same location, but this is still a very low number. None of the inventory units offered any discounts, but the standard rear-wheel drive offers 0% interest financing for 6 years, and the other non-performance trims offer 0.99% APR financing. That subsidy is likely costing Tesla about $6,000 per car!

By default, Tesla doesn’t show the local fees and taxes, which makes the initial figures deceptively low, but you just have to check a box to get them added. Now, with dealers, pricing is going to vary more than Tesla’s no-dealer network. I noticed that there are 206 Chevy Bolts available within 100 miles of Tampa.

You can see a local dealer is offering a $3,362 discount on the base model. This does make the car about $15,000 cheaper than the base Model Y and about $150 less a month, even with the 7.49% APR. Clearly a good deal for a buyer just looking for transportation. I noticed that there are 44 Nissan Leafs available within 100 miles of Tampa.

You can see a local dealer is offering no discount on the base model. This does make the car about $8,000 cheaper than the base Model Y if paying cash, but only $5 a month less if financing for 6 years at 7.49% APR! So much for being much cheaper than a Tesla Model Y! Not a good deal in my opinion.

Specs are approximate and vary by trim/options. Data as of mid-2026. Check official manufacturer sites or dealers for the most current details. Safety ratings for newer models are based on prior generations and expected updates.

Tesla has Full Self Driving available, and although progress has been slow, it still is miles ahead of the competition and holds promise of being unsupervised, at least in some areas. Chevy Bolt range is about 50 miles less. This may limit its attractiveness to some buyers .

Dealers: “If I had a nickel for every time I heard a story about someone who went into a dealer looking to buy and EV and came out buying a gas car…. ” We know dealers make most of their money on service and we know EVs don’t need much maintenance or service. So is it a stretch to figure out why they steer you away from electric cars? Obviously, that won’t happen at Tesla.

Many also prefer Tesla’s internet buying process to buying from a dealer. I’ve had good experiences with traditional dealers and really don’t find that a huge advantage for me, but it seems to make a difference to many people.

Compliance cars: I’m not sure I’d call either the Bolt or Leaf a compliance car, but there’s some argument that these vehicles are only produced in relatively low quantities and the automakers are not trying hard to sell them in high volumes — hence not offering something like 0% APR when financing. Elon Musk’s posts inspire some buyers and turn off more, but it appears this isn’t hurting sales as much as some predicted.

It helps that he doesn’t post as much about politics as he did last year.and may have trouble continuing without more restructuring. That being said, I don’t think most car buyers realize this, so I don’t think it is hurting their sales.. It doesn’t help, but Chevy has a good track record of supporting discontinued models like the Volt and the previous Bolt, so I don’t think this is impacting sales too much.

Nissan has decided to produce gas trucks and SUVs instead of EVs in its Mississippi plant . Tesla is not without its own commitment issues. It refuses to put much money into expanding its lineup since it thinks everyone will quit buying cars and just call a Cybercab when you need to go somewhere. Tesla wins on a combination of superior technology , better vehicle packaging, stronger brand/ecosystem, and a frictionless buying experience.

The Bolt and Leaf are respectable vehicles , but they’re fighting an uphill battle against a more complete product and a more favorable ownership journey. If GM or Nissan wanted to promote the Bolt or Leaf, I think they could greatly increase their sales in the US. There are a lot of buyers who don’t care much about self-driving and don’t need the room.

But all the buzz is around Tesla — people have an uncle, cousin, or neighbor who has a Tesla and loves it, while many don’t know anyone with a Bolt or Leaf. Both the Bolt and Leaf were early leaders . GM and Nissan have now updated them to be competitive, but they just don’t have the momentum or dealer network that can push massive volumes.

The regulatory environment also means GM and Nissan don’t really care to sell more EVs in the US. They can make more money selling gas cars. Of course, this is shortsighted, since the US will go electric with or without incentives. Also, every few years we get a different administration.

It is quite likely a new administration will pass some form of either EV incentives or mandates. If you want to take advantage of my Tesla referral link to get up 3 months Full Self Driving, here’s the link:Disclosure: I am a shareholder in Tesla and XPeng . But I offer no investment advice of any sort here. I have been a software engineer for over 30 years, first developing EDI software, then developing data warehouse systems.

Along the way, I've also had the chance to help start a software consulting firm and do portfolio management. In 2010, I took an interest in electric cars because gas was getting expensive. In 2015, I started reading CleanTechnica and took an interest in solar, mainly because it was a threat to my oil and gas investments. Follow me on Twitter





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