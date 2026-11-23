The Seattle skyline is getting a patriotic makeover Monday night as several local landmarks light up in red, white and blue.

The Seattle skyline will light up red, white and blue Monday, Nov. 23, to mark the joint U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica bid winning the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Seattle is among more than 30 candidate cities vying to host matches for the tournament, building on its role in the 2026 men's World Cup. The Seattle skyline will glow red, white and blue Monday, Nov. 23, to celebrate the decision to award the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup to a joint bid by the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica, according to local officials.

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Participating landmarks include Lumen Field, Rainier Square, Rainier Tower, Seattle Convention Center, Seattle Courtyard Marriott, T-Mobile Park and Tower 1201. Local leaders celebrate as Seattle enters candidate talks to host 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup matches following the U.S. co-host announcement. Although host cities have yet to be selected, Seattle is among more than 30 candidate locations aiming to welcome international teams, building on its role in the men's 2026 FIFA World Cup. Final selections depend on FIFA's host-city criteria.

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FIFA is expected to share more details about the selection process later. Information in this story comes from a joint news release by leaders of Seattle Reign FC, the Seattle Local Organizing Committee , the Seattle Sports Commission and Visit Seattle, along with Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson.