Why Is One of Katseye’s Members Sitting Onstage?

After announcing she had a concussion, Megan Skiendiel shimmied from her stool for the band’s Austin show.

On Tuesday, Katseye resumed their tour in Austin, Texas, after three canceled shows, but with a twist: One of the band’s members, Megan Skiendiel, joined the performance from the side of the stage while sitting on a stool and wearing sunglasses.

Skiendiel recently announced that she sustained a concussion around November 3 and subsequently sat out three shows before joining in this new fashion, which she described as a “modified performance. ” While fans were happy to see her back, videos from the concert also sparked Katseye started their WildWorld tour in September and performed across Europe and parts of the United States before announcing they were postponing their Detroit show on November 3.

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Two days later, they announced they were postponing upcoming shows in Chicago and Minneapolis while Skiendiel recovered from a concussion, though they haven’t shared info about how and when she got the injury. , writing, “While I’m feeling so much better, I am still actively recovering from my concussion so I’ll need to take some precautions as I continue to heal.

” She said that she’d be doing “reduced choreography” and “less intense movement” while onstage in Austin, and would be “taking breaks as needed. ” “My doctors have recommended these limitations for now,” she explained, “and I’ll need to be reassessed before returning to unrestricted performances.

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” While onstage, ​the other remaining members of the group — Lara Raj, Yoonchae Jeung, and Daniela Avanzini — hit their usual high-intensity, tightly choreographed routine while Skiendiel remained off to the side, occasionally bobbing her shoulders. One fanbecause Skiendiel had sprained her ankle during a tour rehearsal, leaving them unable to perform with only three members. I guess it counts as four, even if one of them is sitting?

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