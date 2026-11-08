Why Is It So Easy to Feel Depressed?

Feeling sad is so common, and so resistant to current therapies, because it evolved to help us survive infections.

Depression is associated with the same symptoms as sickness behaviors; both are due to cytokine increases. The next generation of antidepressants will target brain inflammation.is often referred to as"the common cold of mental illness.

" This reference reveals some fundamental insights into why we also become depressed when we are suffering from the flu or a bacterial infection. Bacteria induce our bodies to release an ancient form of chemical warfare called cytokines. These cytokines are part of our immune system's defensive arsenal, protecting us from invading bacteria or viruses. When we get sick, we engage in sickness behaviors: we remove ourselves from company and become less active while our bodies try to heal.

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When your dog is sick, it might hide under the bed and sleep for days, not even eating. Humans do the same thing. When a person feels depressed, they demonstrate many of the same symptoms. For the past few decades, depression was thought to be caused by dysfunction of serotonin neurons.

Neuroscientists now understand that this was due to our ignorance about the nature of depression. Depression-like behaviors are now thought to be caused by the release of cytokines into the body and brain . Depression may be so common because the condition initially evolved to help us survive infections and be healthy Sickness behaviors help our survival.

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Sometimes, however, cytokines and other pro-inflammatory chemicals can be released inappropriately and for prolonged periods, leading to sickness behaviors that last too long. Many recent scientific studies have shown that cytokine-induced processes are active in our brain during depression. A few years ago, it was discovered that standardmedications exhibit anti-inflammatory actions that can counteract the depressive effects of cytokines.

This insight may also explain why these medications are often less effective in obese individuals because their brains demonstrate quite elevated levels of inflammation. The incidence of depression in the US is almost as high as the incidence of obesity. Considerable evidence indicates that the two conditions are related.

Studies indicate that individuals with obesity have a 32 percent higher risk of developing depression compared to those with normal weight; depressed individuals are also more likely to become obese over time. Obesity increases the risk of depression, and depression similarly predicts future obesity, highlighting a reciprocal association. Researchers have explored mechanisms underlying the link between the two conditions.

Elevated leptin, primarily produced by fat cells, is consistently associated with more depressive symptoms, while adiponectin typically exhibits a negative correlation . Leptin has become a possible target for novel therapeutic approaches to the treatment of depression .

In addition, pro-inflammatory proteins released by fat cells travel to the brain and reduce neurogenesis inside the hippocampus. Reduced neurogenesis strongly correlates with depression; restoration of neurogenesis is associated with improved mood. Physicians regularly encourage their depressed patients to lose weight. Studies have shown that calorie‑restricted diets reduce depressive symptoms in obese patients.

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A systematic review found that most weight‑loss dietary interventions lead to decreased depression scores . Depression is so common because inflammation related to obesity or illness is so common. Our currently available antidepressant medications exhibit modest anti-inflammatory effects through diverse mechanisms, such as reducing pro-inflammatory cytokines or enhancing anti-inflammatory cytokines within specific brain regions that play a role in depression .

Future antidepressant therapies will no longer focus on serotonin, norepinephrine, or; rather, research is now focused on drugs that reduce brain inflammation. These newer drugs will likely be far more effective than the popular ones of the last half-century. Dantzer R Cytokine, Sickness Behavior, and Depression. Immunol Allergy Clin North Am. 29:247–264. doi: 10.1016/j.iac.2009.02.002 Labad J et al.

, Leptin levels and depressive symptoms in people with Type 2 diabetes: the Edinburgh Type 2 diabetes study. Biopsychosocial Science and Medicine 74, 39–45 Tongtong G, et al. , Leptin in depression: a potential therapeutic target. Cell Death Dis. 26;9:1096. doi: 10.1038/s41419-018-1129-1 PMCID: PMC6203758 PMID: 30367065Bleibel L, et al.

, Unveiling the anti-inflammatory effects of antidepressants: a systematic review of human studies over the last decade. Pharmaceuticals, 18, 867;How to Build Love That Lasts After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you.

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