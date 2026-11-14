Why is Google cutting off search from AI-free schools? Here are some theories

The forthcoming move has left some parents and educators frustrated and wondering about the company's motivations.

If schools don't want Google AI Overviews to appear when students use its flagship Search tool, the company said, they will lose access to Google Search altogether.

Google is a big part of the school day for millions of students. It's not only a search engine. It's a hub for sharing documents and turning in homework.

Also read I tried Google’s AI glasses and Meta’s finally got real competition

"Parents are angry," said Jodi Carreon, a mom in Southern California. "They're very angry. ", first read that Google was letting schools turn off AI features for students, she was excited. Her group is part of the parent-led movement demandingrecently agreed to bans on AI in the classroom, Google did not.

If schools don't want AI Overviews to appear when students use its flagship Search tool, the company said, they will lose access to Google Search altogether. Even advocates who want less tech in schools know losing the ability to"Google" something will be an issue for teachers. , New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Google is using"its monopoly power to force AI into our public schools," and Democratic Sen.

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Ed Markey of MassachusettsTracy Pizzo worked at Google for more than a decade before leaving the company in 2022. Much of her time at the company was focused on education and ethical AI standards. Google's move this month baffled her, especially coming at a time when young people's use of AI is under such scrutiny.

She has a theory about why the tech giant is taking this stance: It could be linked to two recent court cases Google Google was sued by big online publishers who said adding AI overview to search negatively affected their business. The publishers sued under antitrust laws, and their argument hinged on convincing the court that AI Overviews was a separate product from Google Search.

"The judge decided that Search and AI are an integrated product," Pizzo said, and subsequently dismissed the cases. "Now if Google were to provide an off switch for schools only … that's evidence that they can be separated. And that undermines the win they just had in court.

", where the company said,"Our goal is simple: provide school leaders the control and confidence to use AI products in classrooms as they see fit. " The company did not respond to additional questions by NPR about any connection between its announcement and recent antitrust cases.sued Even some of Google's longtime partners are surprised by the company's current position, including superintendent Hank Thiele in Illinois.

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Thiele has worked with Google Classroom for almost two decades and says the company has always been a great partner. His district, made up entirely of high school students, is in the process of figuring out AI for its students. As an early adopter of tech in the classroom, he wants to be on top of it with AI. He said he thinks the company will listen to people's feedback but they bungled the messaging.

"Google should have just plainly said, 'Our bad,'" Thiele said. "That would have been the appropriate response to a school. "eliminating a critical $1.7 million from our budget every year going forward. But they couldn’t silence us, and we’re not going anywhere.

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