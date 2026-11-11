Why is gasoline suddenly under $4 a gallon?

The average price of a gallon of gasoline dipped below $4 this week for the first time in months. Does that mean more relief is coming for drivers?

The average price of a gallon of gasoline dipped below $4 this week for the first time in months. Does that mean more relief is coming for drivers?relief from high fuel prices.

For the first time in months, the average price of a gallon of gasoline has dipped below $4, according to The price crossed below the $4 threshold on Tuesday, and is currently down to a national average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular. Prices have dipped about 40 cents over the past month, with much of that decline happening in the past two weeks.

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"Many will assume the election had something to do with it, but that's a myth," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, wrote inInstead, he continued, gasoline prices are dropping for a more banal reason:"For now, it's the seasonal shift, not politics, driving the relief at the pump. "Refineries make two types of gasoline every year: summer and winter blends.

The summer blend produces less smog, because it evaporates less quickly in the heat; the winter blend helps engines start up in freezing weather, and uses a bit more butane, which helps lower its cost.and the Department of Energy said the switch would happen on September 1, citing gasoline prices that have been driven up by the war in Iran. )But none of those are the biggest reason why gas prices are falling, says Jorge León, head of geopolitics at the research group Rystad Energy.

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The main driver is the falling price of Brent crude oil, which is now down to about $90 a barrel, and which is what refineries need to make gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. That progress could easily be reversed if the war escalates, León wrote in an email to NPR.

"President Trump may see further military action as a way to regain negotiating leverage before Democrats take control of Congress in January. If we see renewed escalation, much of last week's oil price decline could quickly reverse," he wrote. The same would be true for gas prices. For now, if the price of Brent crude keeps falling, so could prices at the pump.

"However, this does not mean a complete 'normalization,' a return to the price levels we had before this conflict started," Jaime Brito, executive director of refining and oil markets for Dow Jones Energy, wrote in an email to NPR. To get back to pre-Iran war gas prices, the whole oil supply chain would have to recover.

Ships that have been running long alternative routes to avoid the Strait of Hormuz would have to return to their points of origin, then resume their normal routes, taking crude oil to refineries. Those refineries would have to pump out enough fuel to alleviate global demand — and depleted stockpiles. The whole process could take months"Coming back to those levels will require a return to normal crude production, shipping and refining of the entire global supply chain," Brito continued.