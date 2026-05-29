Why is Everyone Sleeping With Zinc Oxide on Their Face?

Is it really a shortcut to glowing, hydrated skin?

When the internet asks you to baste your face with a thick layer of zinc oxide, you can’t help but wonder why. Long considered skincare’s Hail Mary for everything from rashes to acne and sun protection, the thick white cream has never been glamorous—but it can be effective.

In true TikTok fashion, the ingredient has now been rebranded as an overnight beauty ritual, with creators slathering on opaque layers of the chalky paste in pursuit of calmer, clearer, supposedly glowier skin by morning. But is it worth the rise? Here’s what the experts have to say.notes, zinc is a skin-friendly mineral that is known for its calming, healing, and anti-inflammatory properties. In skincare, it’s commonly used to control oil, reduce acne, soothe irritation, and support the skin barrier.

“Traditionally, zinc oxide has been used in everything from diaper rash creams or sunscreens because it protects and calms the skin really well, which is why it’s still such a staple in dermatology and aesthetic skincare today,” she says. , says that zinc most commonly appears as zinc oxide and zinc PCA, when added to skincare, and each of which serves distinct functions.

“Zinc oxide is a mineral compound that forms a protective interface on the skin, reflecting ultraviolet radiation and reducing environmental insult. It has long been used in dermatology for its calming, barrier-reinforcing, and wound-healing properties,” she explains.

“Zinc PCA is more bioactive, influencing sebum regulation and microbial balance. Traditionally, zinc has been associated with repair, protection, and control, particularly in compromised or reactive skin states. It is not a transformative ingredient in the aesthetic sense, but it is foundational in stabilising skin function. ”First, let’s talk benefits.

According to the experts, zinc is probably one of the most underrated skincare ingredients that does a lot without the noise.

“Its benefits are rooted in its ability to restore equilibrium,” says Dr. Zamani. It is an anti-inflammatory, has antimicrobial properties, regulates sebum production, and so much more. Zinc oxide, additionally, provides broad-spectrum physical photoprotection—an essential pillar of collagen protection.

“In essence, zinc does not create radiance directly; it creates the conditions in which healthy skin can function optimally,” she says. This “overnight” trending appeal lies in its instant gratification. After a single use, the skin can appear calmer, less inflamed, and visibly more even—an immediate payoff that tickles the fancy of the fast-paced world, honestly.

“I think the trend picked up because people are now leaning more towards skin recovery rather than aggressive skincare,’ notes Dr. Umar. That said, she also warns that “more isn’t better. ” While a thin layer can help support the skin barrier, overdoing thick zinc creams daily may feel too heavy for skin types and ironically, could clog pores in oily skin. For Dr. Zamani, skin isn’t something that responds well to blanket solutions.

According to her, zinc works best when it is used with intention, not as a nightly habit for everyone.

“Beautiful, healthy skin is not about silencing everything overnight; it is about supporting the skin so it functions better over time,” she adds. The downside to treating zinc cream like an overnight face mask is that the very thing making skin look calmer can also unearth problems beneath the surface.

“Using thick layers of zinc creams too often can clog pores, feel overly occlusive, or trigger breakouts, especially in oily or acne-prone skin,” says Dr. Umar, noting that some formulas, particularly those with added acids or fragrance, can also irritate sensitive skin. After all, these creams were originally intended as short-term fixes for inflamed skin, spots, and diaper rash.

Additionally, repeated overnight occlusion can trap heat, sweat, and debris against the skin, leading to congestion and texture over time.

“What appears calmer on the surface is not always healthier at a cellular level,” Dr. Zamani explains, cautioning that relying too heavily on zinc creams can disrupt the skin’s natural ability to regulate and repair itself. When used correctly, it can be genuinely effective for irritated, sensitized, or acne-prone skin—provided a thin, targeted layer is applied. Experts note that it works best as a short-term treatment rather than an all-over nightly ritual, especially for oily, acne-prone skin.

Those with dry, congestion-prone skin should avoid it, as thick overnight layers can quickly convert from soothing to suffocating.

“The conversation is not about doing more; it is about doing what is precise,” advises Dr. Zamani. “Rather than relying on occlusive trends, I would prioritize formulations that work in harmony with the skin’s biology and use targeted skin solutions. ” Ceramides, cholesterol, and essential fatty acids aid in restoring the barrier while calming inflammation, supporting healing, and strengthening the skin barrier, without being as heavy or occlusive.

Niacinamide can also reduce inflammation and increase resilience, while vitamin A remains the gold standard for long-term collagen integrity and cellular renewal. Lastly, azelaic acid can help reduce redness and breakouts gently, without disrupting the skin’s ecosystem.

“Compared to thick zinc layering, these are more balanced for daily use, you still get the soothing and recovery benefits, but with lower risk of clogging or overloading the skin,” suggests Dr. Umar.





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