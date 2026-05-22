Why is a 'Cute' Meowth Card Shooting Up in Value?

The Pokemon card in question is a full-art Meowth Illustration Rare from the Pokemon Series: Legends - I Choose Me! expansion. Its rarity means your odds of actually pulling one are actually pretty solid, but that doesn’t explain why a relatively common card is suddenly climbing in popularity.

For many Pokemon fans, the release of a brand-new set is equal parts exciting and frustrating. Finding newer expansions on shelves continues to be difficult, and that leaves many players searching for both rare collectibles and playable cards secondhand.

Often, the most popular cards on resale sales like TCG Player are highly playable cards from the current run. Yet one Illustration Rare from 2025 is suddenly climbing in popularity (not to mention price). And it’s an interesting case because it’s neither that set’s rarest case card nor a highly playable utility option





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Pokemon Legend Series Imaginary Collection Kanto Region Cerulean

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