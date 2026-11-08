Why Illinois Football's New Series With Notre Dame Is About More Than Clout

The Illini continue to program-build and set a standard not previously seen in Champaign, including with their new two-year series with the Irish

Oct 31, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini players warm up before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecton Friday in Champaign, winning their fourth in a row and becoming bowl-eligible in what once was considered a lost season – but that might not be the biggest news in Illini football this week.

That's because Illinois and Notre Dame on Wednesday agreed to a two-year football series starting next season. Both universities confirmed the matchup, with the Illini set to travel to South Bend in 2027 and the Fighting Irish visiting Champaign in 2028. Purdue was supposed to play Notre Dame in 2027 and 2028, but the Boilermakers backed out. So here come the Illini.

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Illinois was supposed to play Missouri in 2027 and 2028, but so much for that. From a competition standpoint, the Irish would seem to be a tougher task for Illinois than Mizzou – though maybe not as tough as some may think. More importantly, the risk of a single loss in this case is absolutely worth the reward for Illinois.

The brand association and exposure alone have great value for the Illini, the schools will jam-pack stadiums, and a win – or even wins – would elevate Illinois in the eyes of everyone from the playoff committee to recruits. And that last part? Not just wishful thinking. Illinois football is decidedly on the upswing.

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Nineteen wins and two bowl game wins in two season. An unexpected chance to win eight – who knows, maybe more? – this season. A top recruiting class that should start paying dividends next season.

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, Indiana – and their coaches avoid good teams in the non-conference just to avoid a loss. Illinois' Bret Bielema isn't one of them. The Notre Dame series confirms that. Whether Illinois goes 2-0, 1-1, or 0-2 against Notre Dame, give Bielema some credit for frequently scheduling a top squad or two outside of an already brutal Big Ten schedule.

In such a high-stakes business, that takes courage. Very few coaches are willing to take those kinds of risks. No matter how the Illini fare against the Irish over the next couple years, no one can say Bielema is afraid to try his hand against the best. If the College Football Playoff field expands to 24 teams, Illinois could very well challenge for a place in the tournament – especially if they beat Notre Dame.

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The Illini still have to take care of business across the rest of the schedule, but at this stage, that's doable. Hey, Northern Illinois beat Notre Dame two years ago, so who's to say Illinois can't turn the trick at least once over the next two years?

The committee takes strength of schedule into account, and make no mistake about it, no matter how high or low Notre Dame is ranked, a win over the Fighting Irish resonates – and would benefit Illinois' overall rep. Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster.