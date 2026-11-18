You are walking down the street, and the lights suddenly turn off. You take out your phone. You find out that the power is also gone on the other side of the country; your next message fails. Your news app stops refreshing. Your network is gone. The grid must have collapsed, you tell yourself. It’s pitch black, apart from car headlights.

Worried about the threat of cyber attacks and the malign use of AI, I have stocked up on non-perishable food You are walking down the street, and the lights suddenly turn off.

You take out your phone. You find out that the power is also gone on the other side of the country; your next message fails. Your news app stops refreshing. Your network is gone.

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The grid must have collapsed, you tell yourself. It’s pitch black, apart from car headlights. You run home. Your electric gate doesn’t work, so you climb over it; you hope that your neighbours aren’t stuck in their building’s liftYour alarm is beeping uncontrollably, driving you mad.

The Wi-Fi isn’t working and your gas central heating won’t turn on. Your fridge and freezer have no power, you don’t have food in the house, so you rush out. You stop off at the ATM, but it is dead. A crowd of panic buyers is gathering at the supermarket, and shoppers are using their phones’ torches to look up goods.

You grab loo paper and tins; the self-checkouts are out of order. You head to the manned tills, only to find out that the credit card networks are down, Apple Pay no longer works, the barcode readers aren’t functioning and the registers won’t open.

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You photograph price tags on shelves to prove the price of your purchases, worrying about how little battery you have left, and hand over your last £20 to the manager, who jots down transactions on paper and stores notes in a cardboard box. You worry that somebody might grab the cash. Your fellow shoppers, cut off from any real news, are speculating that Britain may be at war.

They are talking nonsense, or so you hope, but you decide to leave. Your children are stuck on an immobilised train, but you can’t reach them. Your spouse is driving home in an electric vehicle that needs recharging . You can’t access your bank account, and realise you don’t have paper records.

You begin to sweat profusely. The grid has been down for under an hour, and you dread to think what will happen to civil order if normality doesn’t return quickly. You may soon need to pawn or sell possessions at a discount for cash to eat. You recall that we “”.

At least you have a bed, unlike those stranded across the country, including desperate children separated from their parents. You are freezing, and wish you had bought wood for your log-burner. You double-lock your doors, and pray. Covid gave us a false sense of security.

We didn’t revert to cash or barter. Society didn’t collapse: the Government just paid white-collar workers to stay home and surf the web. The next crisis will be immensely worse. As soon as the power cut begins, mobile-phone masts will go down , coverage will degrade rapidly, with calls failing and connectivity ending.

The vanishingly small number of homes withand ancient corded phones may still be able to make calls, but only if the telephone exchange enjoys generator backup. ) to remain connected.

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A few cash machines have short-term battery backup but all are dependent on a network connection . How many of us are truly prepared for this kind of apocalyptic, but all too realistic, scenario? I have decided to follow the logic of my own warnings.

I’ve been a longstanding rational pessimist, worried about the threat posed to the electricity grid by the inanity of net zero, about the relentlessness of Iranian or Russian cyber attacks, about the weaponisation of AI by malign forces, about the fragility of a society hooked on just-in-time logistics and cloud-based payments, about the inadequate digital and physical defences protecting our infrastructure, and yet I had continued to behave, until now, with the insouciance of a unrepentant believer in the End of History.. I have stocked up on non-perishable food.

I have bought a wind-up FM radio. I have purchased a large power bank. I have acquired a gas-powered camping stove and a special water purifier. I have procured torches and matches.

The chances of an extended power cut, a hacking operation that takes out critical infrastructure , or an accidental collapse of swathes of the internet are the highest they have ever been. The 2015 and 2016Shoppers were forced to look for food in the dark in Madrid during the Spanish blackout two years ago, and problems with Apple Pay and iCloud.

AI models are identifying numerous vulnerabilities in corporate and government systems, showing them up to be weaker than realised, and the rush to patch these before rogue actors launch attacks is overwhelming networks. One area of concern is digital record-keeping, especially for financial transactions. Imagine if AI-powered hackers were able to wipe out or tamper with bank accounts, pension records and investments? How would anybody be able to prove that they had been dispossessed, and by how much?

This kind of terrorism would be the modern equivalent of 1920s-style hyperinflation: it would guarantee revolution.. We need to ditch net zero and boost the resilience of the grid. We must urgently increase our output of energy by scrapping imbecilic restrictions. We should cut welfare and spend the billions saved on cyber security and proper physical and digital defences.

The West must win the AI wars, and ensure it retains technological superiority versus China. Do we have the requisite seriousness, the necessary tenacity, the required resilience? I fear for Britain.