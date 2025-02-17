Why I'm Switching From Chunky Knits to Turtlenecks This Month

Isabel Bekele, a writer for InStyle, discusses the shift from winter staples to transitional pieces, highlighting the versatility and chicness of turtlenecks as a key trend for February.

Isabel Bekele is a writer at InStyle, where she covers fashion and beauty with a focus on Amazon shopping. She reports on deals worth shopping, celebrity-loved trends, and beauty products worth the hype. Her work has also appeared in Teen Vogue and Page Six. I’m just going to come out and say it—February is a hard month to shop and dress for. Through December and January, nothing delighted me more than stocking up on chunky knits, wool coats, and slush-proof boots.

And while I still love these styles, I’m now turning my attention to everyday staples that I can wear come spring. That’s why I’m taking a fashion cue from Selena Gomez and Oprah Winfrey, who have both been rocking chic turtleneck looks this season. Gomez opted for a tight-fitting turtleneck, which she layered under a structured blazer. And while I usually wear T-shirts or tanks under my blazers, having a slightly warmer base like a turtleneck underneath feels more appropriate for these transition months. It’s still winter for another month, so it’s not a bad idea to grab some thicker turtlenecks as well. Just like the ribbed style Winfrey wore, this is sure to keep you cozy during these frigid February weeks. But if you prefer a turtleneck that, like Winfrey’s, is more cropped, take a look at this one. I’ve been buying way too many spring jackets lately, only to discover it’s too cold to wear them. Now, I’m realizing that my mistake was trying to wear them with T-shirts, when wearing a long-sleeve turtleneck underneath would’ve solved all my styling problems. As Gomez proved, this style is the base that makes every outfit look better. While I can definitely see myself wearing her turtleneck-and-trousers combo to work, I can also picture myself dressing this style down with baggy jeans and a chunky cardigan for a more casual look. If you’re on the hunt for a transitional piece you can reach for non-stop, then look no further than a long-sleeve turtleneck.





