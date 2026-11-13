Why I’m Still Turning to Oils for Thinning Hair

Rosemary oil. Castor oil. Pumpkin seed oil. We’ve been told many times that these natural ingredients are the key to treating hair loss. But do they actually do anything?

, there comes a point in everyone’s life when they start considering using an oil for thinning hair. Personally, I started my own hair-oil journey after noticing sparse patches along my hairline.

Many have praised these natural oils for their ability to not only treat breakage and damage but also to help hair grow back. So I figured, why not try these so-called hair miracle products? While I personally noticed an improvement in my hair density, experts say to temper your expectations.

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“It is important to recognize that not all oils have been clinically proven to stimulate new hair growth,” says Marisa Garshick, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology. “Rosemary oil and pumpkin seed oil have some preliminary research supporting their potential benefits, while others—such as castor, argan, and jojoba oils—are more beneficial for moisturizing the scalp, strengthening the hair shaft, and reducing breakage.

” Corinne Erickson, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Georgia Skin Specialists, considers them “adjuncts to medical management for hair loss, not stand-alone solutions. Whileremains the gold standard for thinning hair, there are several oils with early data showing help for hair thinning that are generally safe when used as directed. ” Generally speaking, many hair oils are safe when used as directed, though some can cause irritation or allergic reactions.

You may want to use them alongside other’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties may support scalp health, and she cites studies suggesting it may help with pattern hair loss. Although evidence remains limited, she points to, which mixes rosemary oil with castor oil, jojoba oil, and other botanical ingredients to treat breakage and nourish the scalp.

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“ is an easy, affordable option,” says Dr. Erickson. If you’re looking for something lighter, you can also trysuggests may inhibit DHT, a hormone implicated in pattern hair loss.

“This may help explain potential benefits for hair growth,” she says. However, much of the clinical evidence involves oral pumpkin seed oil supplements rather than topical applications, so it remains unclear whether applying the oil directly to the scalp provides the same benefits. , which is pure and cold-pressed, with no fragrance or additives.

“Promising, though not yet proven,” she says. You can also consider something like. Dr. Garshick says that although there isn’t strong scientific evidence that castor oil affects hair growth, it can help nourish your hair and scalp. She says that it is rich in a fatty acid called ricinoleic acid, which is known to add moisture and condition to the skin and your strands.

“It may help reduce dryness and breakage, which can make the hair appear thicker and healthier over time,” she says. , a pre-shampoo treatment that mixes castor oil with ashwagandha, an antioxidant-rich berry called amla, and a plant-root blend designed to strengthen strands and soothe the scalp. You can also try the, which blends castor oil with black cumin seed and six other nourishing oils to hydrate the scalp and treat breakage.the hair.

While there aren’t studies showing avocado oil directly stimulates hair growth, it may help create a healthy environment for hair to thrive.

“By helping support a healthy scalp environment and strengthen the hair shaft, it may help hair appear fuller and healthier while minimizing breakage that can contribute to the appearance of thinning,” Dr. Garshick agrees. , a pre-shampoo treatment that combines avocado oil with rosemary leaf and safflower oil to moisturize the scalp and alleviate dryness.

“It is especially useful for those looking to incorporate scalp care into their routine,” she adds, “while improving hair manageability, smoothness, and shine without adding another leave-in product. ” You can also try the, which has a nourishing mix of oils to seal the cuticle and prevent split ends and breakage.

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Argan oil is extremely nourishing for hair; it contains vitamin E, fatty acids, and antioxidants that protect hair from environmental aggressors that cause damage, keeping hair feeling smooth and hydrated. Dr. Garshick says that although it hasn’t been proven to stimulate hair growth, it can improve hair softness, reduce frizz, and minimize breakage, which helps hair retain length and appear fuller.

, which combines argan oil with vitamin E, baobab and pomegranate oils, and a special complex that smooths out frizz and treats breakage so hair looks—and feels—healthier and fuller. You can also tryDr. Garshick says that while hair oils can help with dryness, breakage, or scalp issues, they might not be the best solution for hair thinning. She explains that some oils can cause irritation or an allergic reaction, while heavier oils can cause buildup or worsen scalp conditions.

“It is also important to remember that hair loss can have many causes,” she adds. Genetics, hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, and medical conditions could all be reasons your hair is thinning, so you may need a more effective treatment. For those noticing persistent shedding, a widening part, or thinning that is progressively getting worse, she recommends seeing a board-certified dermatologist to identify the cause and get the right treatment.

Dr. Erickson says you must always dilute essential oils in a carrier oil to reduce the risk of scalp irritation. If you’re prone to flaking or scalp conditions like seborrheic dermatitis, she recommends skipping oils altogether. You’ll generally just massage in your oil of choice to stimulate circulation on your scalp. Start slowly to see how your hair and scalp tolerate it, then increase frequency up to a few times a week.

Dr. Garshick says dermarolling may help by creating micro-injuries that activate wound-healing pathways and growth factors, promoting healthy hair growth. But you’ll want to be careful, as there’s a risk of irritation, allergic reactions, and inflammation. So when in doubt, ask your doctor. When we test and review a product, we take a holistic approach to deliver well-rounded product recommendations.

First, we lean on’s vast network of experts—from board-certified dermatologists to celebrity estheticians—to gain professional insight into the industry’s standout products, ones these specialists would actually use on their clients. We pair their expertise with our editorial best practices to curate the thoughtful edits you read on our site. For oils for thinning hair, we selected the best based on the following characteristics: oil type, featured ingredients, texture, ease of application, finish, and the hair-care concerns they address.

To do this, we paired our own tests of each formula with expert guidance and reviewer insights to determine which we would recommend to you. Read more about our testing methodology, covering all things beauty and wellness. As someone who is admittedly chronically online, she loves to debunk the never-ending slew of TikTok skin trends (do not put