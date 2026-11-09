Why I Don’t Trust Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes at 2026 Deadline

Detroit Lions are not likely to make a bold trade based on how GM Brad Holmes operates.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecthave undergone a significant transformation over the last month-plus, morphing from a middling 2-2 team into one of the NFC's very best squads at 6-2.

And key to the improved play has been the turnaround of defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit. During the team's current four-game win streak, it has not allowed more than 21 points in a single contest.

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Additionally, Detroit permitted a season-low nine points in its victory against the Miami Dolphins Sunday. Prior to the Lions’ Week 5 win against the Arizona Cardinals, though, the defense was in real bad shape, and looked beyond repair. It allowed at least 30 points in three of the season's first four games, including 32 points in a disappointing Week 4 loss to the then injury-ravaged Carolina Panthers.

That dismal performance resulted in a variety of fans and pundits, including yours truly, calling for Sheppard to be fired. To the credit of the second-year coordinator, the defense has flipped the switch since, and has played much better football.

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In particular, the secondary – aided by the return of safety Brian Branch – has been much more productive, holding opposing passers to under 300 yards each of the past four weeks. As a result, Dan Campbell's squad has played much more consistent complementary football in recent weeks. And it certainly came in handy in wins against divisional opponents Green Bay and Minnesota.

Yet, the Lions are still far from a complete team and remain in dire need of reinforcements, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Thus, the onus is on Detroit general manager Brad Holmes to facilitate a deal or two leading into Tuesday's trade deadline .and call it a day. The serial thrift-shopping GM must resist the temptation to do that, as hard as it may be, and take a swing for an impact-level defender.

It's just hard to trust him to do that, considering his track record of underwhelming moves at the deadline. In six years as the organization's lead personnel decision-maker, he's seldom made a significant deadline deal. Just last year, Holmes sat on his hands and failed to make a single move, rightfully being criticized by the Detroit fanbase for such.

And the year before that, he pulled off the biggest deadline coup of his front-office career, acquiring pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns following Aidan Hutchinson's season-ending leg injury. Smith proceeded to record four sacks in eight games with the Lions in 2024. Fast-forward to this year's deadline, and Detroit is once again in need of defensive help, notably at cornerback and EDGE.

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And it's only been heightenedIt furthers the reason why Holmes needs to be working the phones tirelessly right now, attempting to upgrade those two positions. And once again, he cannot settle for low-impact players at either position. Instead, he needs to be in heavy pursuit of the likes of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen and L.A. Chargers EDGE Khalil Mack, two difference-making talents who could start right away for Sheppard's unit.

At this juncture, I have zero confidence in Holmes doing what it takes to take the defense – and the team as a whole – to the next level. So, don't get your hopes up, Lions fans. Your general manager is going to continue his bargain-shopping ways over the next 24 hours. Vito has covered the NFL and the Detroit Lions for the past five years.

Has extensive reporting history of college athletics, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Mercy Athletics. Chirco's work include NFL columns, analyzing potential Detroit Lions prospects coming out of college, NFL draft coverage and analysis of events occurring in the NFL. Extensive broadcasting experience including hosting a Detroit Tigers podcast and co-hosting a Detroit Lions NFL podcast since 2019.