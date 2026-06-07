Why I Choose Apple Watch Over Android: Ecosystem Integration, Durability, and Software

An experienced Apple Watch user explains why the device remains his top choice over Android alternatives. He highlights the necessity of iPhone pairing for full functionality, superior build quality with advanced materials like Ion-X glass and titanium, and robust software support through annual watchOS updates. The Apple Watch's health tracking capabilities, from marathon training to comprehensive health history, are seamlessly integrated into Apple's ecosystem, making it a compelling option for health-conscious users.

Ringo Chiu/Shutterstock The Apple Watch is a popular iPhone accessory, with Apple selling more units with each generation. I've been using versions of the Apple Watch since the original model came out in 2015, with breaks in between.

I purchased the first version out of curiosity (and for the obvious work reasons) when I was in my early thirties. Less than a decade later, the Apple Watch became a must-buy device for me, as I started prioritizing living a healthier life. An Android smartwatch could help me achieve the same goals, and some of the models available.

However, I have several reasons why I chose the Apple Watch over competing models, and will likely continue to buy Apple wearables for the foreseeable future. I have the Apple Watch on my wrist for almost the entire day, as I want the wearable to collect as much health data as possible that may one day help me and provide a richer health history to healthcare providers.

The Apple Watch is also integral to my exercise routines, helping me keep track of workouts, including marathon training. But the Apple Watch is an iPhone accessory. To take advantage of all the features I want from the wearable, I need an iPhone. Or better said, I'm a longtime iPhone user, so the Apple Watch is a natural (and sometimes only) choice.

In addition, there are several perks to buying an Apple Watch that I value. I was already an iPhone owner when I bought the first-generation Apple Watch. At the time, there weren't that many smartwatch choices available, especially Android models. As a reminder, Apple unveiled the Apple Watch in 2014, but the first Apple Watch models started selling in 2015.

As for the first Wear OS devices, some vendors started selling their first smartwatch models in 2014, running Android Wear, the precursor of Google's current wearable operating system. The Apple Watch was designed to work hand in hand with the iPhone. To this day, you need an iPhone to set up an Apple Watch for yourself or a family member, and the wearable is tied to that user's Apple Account.

All the health data the Apple Watch records can be visualized on the iPhone via the Health and Fitness apps. Anyone looking to buy an Apple Watch would need an iPhone, as Apple doesn't support Android devices.

For example, that were launched in September 2025 require an iPhone 11 or later that runs iOS 26 or later. Previous Apple Watch models would have similar requirements. The opposite is also true. Even if I wanted one of Google's Pixel Watch models, I would have to switch from iPhone to Android to buy the Pixel Watch, as Google doesn't support iPhones.

Third-party watches that support both mobile platforms exist, but they won't offer the same software integration. Apple also does a great job with the build quality on its watches.

For example, the Apple Watch Series 11 features an Ion-X glass that Apple claims is twice as scratch-resistant as the Apple Watch Series 10. The Series 11 also comes in a titanium version with a sapphire crystal display, the same display type as the Apple Watch Ultra 3. The Apple Watch SE 3's Ion-X glass is four times more crack-resistant than its predecessor.

All latest generation Apple Watches come with aluminum or titanium cases, while the Series 11 and Ultra 3 are IP6X-certified for dust resistance and water-resistant to 164 feet and 328 feet, respectively. since its launch in September 2024, and the wearable has not given me any reason to worry. I may have dropped it or accidentally hit the display against a harder surface, but the device was never damaged.

I never used a case or screen protector with the wearable, and I'm wearing the watch almost continuously. I only take it off to recharge, and that's a process that takes about an hour a day. The Jet Black color choice isn't great, however, so I did run into cosmetic issues, with the paint chipping in some places. I've also owned, which may still be a good option for some buyers in 2026, and never had issues with it.

Android smartwatches offer good build quality as well, especially the most recent ones. Some non-Android wearables may be even more rugged than the Apple Watch Ultra models that Apple sells. The point is that I never had to worry about the Apple Watch's durability before deciding to buy one. The software is one of the key reasons for buying an Apple Watch.

Since the gadget is tailored to integrate with Apple's ecosystem, the software is designed to work with the iPhone. Setup happens through the iPhone, and the handset features a Watch app that lets you customize the experience. The health data the Apple Watch collects is saved in the Health and Fitness apps, allowing me to quickly view the health parameters I'm interested in, start and customize workout routines, and analyze my training progress.

On top of that, Apple releases new watchOS versions every year, offering long-term support for older Apple Watch model





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