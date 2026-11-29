Homeowners who go green to power their houses and cars have an extra economic edge not available to renters.

Owning a home has long been one of the most effective ways to build long-term wealth. And now homeowners have a new financial advantage that has nothing to do with equity or rising property values: electrification.

Homeowners who take advantage of green energy to power their homes and cars can potentially save money on electricity bills and transportation costs. But for renters, this benefit might be out of reach. Data recently released by the Census Bureau show that 6.4% of homeowner households have an electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle, compared with only 3.6% of renter households. Another Census finding shows that 7% of owner-occupied homes have solar panels, compared with 2.8% of renter-occupied homes.

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While using solar panels or an EV can help, the real financial advantage comes from using them together. Getting more out of the same investment Say a homeowner installs solar panels to cut their electric bill. During the day, those panels might generate more electricity than the home needs, with the rest going back to the utility company. The catch is that the utility might pay considerably less for that electricity than it charges customers to buy it back.