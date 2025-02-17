Why Hasn't Konohamaru Learned the Summoning Jutsu in Boruto?

Fan art sparks debate about Konohamaru's exclusion from a powerful technique in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

The Naruto franchise continues to generate immense excitement among its fanbase as the story intensifies in its sequel series. Following the thrilling events of Boruto : Two Blue Vortex chapter #18, fans eagerly anticipate the release of the next installment. The anticipation has been further fueled by a stunning piece of fan art that tricked many into believing it was an official leak.

Created by artist @Yokigeru, these illustrations ignited the fandom's imagination and sparked a compelling debate: why hasn't Konohamaru been granted access to the Summoning Jutsu? The artwork depicts Konohamaru facing an enraged Matsuri after their disastrous conversation in chapter #18. As Matsuri prepares to strike again, Konohamaru utilizes the Summoning Technique, invoking a monkey to fight by his side, reminiscent of the one that accompanied his grandfather in the past. The high quality of the artwork led many fans to mistakenly believe they were official leaks, amplifying the chaos and excitement within the fandom.This unexpected revelation about Konohamaru's potential mastery of the Summoning Jutsu has left fans wondering why Naruto, his mentor and a renowned practitioner of this technique, never imparted this knowledge to him. Given Konohamaru's lineage and Naruto's dedication to training him, it seems illogical that such a significant ability would have been overlooked. The omission raises questions about the continuity of the Sarutobi clan's traditions, as the Summoning Jutsu has been a defining characteristic of both Hiruzen and Jiraiya, Konohamaru's grandfather and father figure. As part of his legacy, Hiruzen taught the Summoning Jutsu to the Legendary Sannin, and Jiraiya passed this knowledge down to Naruto. The apparent break in this tradition, coupled with Naruto's extensive training of Konohamaru in other techniques, further fuels the bewilderment and frustration of the fanbase. While the fake leaks have proven to be unfounded, they have ignited a passionate debate surrounding Konohamaru's exclusion from this powerful art, leaving fans hopeful that future chapters will address this apparent oversight





BORUTO NARUTO SUMMONING JUTSU KONOHAMARU SARUTOBI HIRUZEN JIRAIYA FAN ART PLOT HOLES

