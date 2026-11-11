Why Has the College Football Playoff Committee Ranked Two-Loss Alabama So High?

The Crimson Tide jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 in the second ranking.

Sep 26, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack celebrates a fourth down stop by his defense as South Carolina went for it at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Alabama football jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff committee's second top-25 ranking of the season. The Crimson Tide is now the second-highest-ranked two-loss team in the history of the College Football Playoff era, and the only one ranked higher, 2024 Georgia, was there purely because of a rule requiring the top four teams to be conference champions.

Also read Texas’ CFP Future Could Look Very Different After Reported 24-Team Expansion

"They're number one in their record strength, number one in their schedule strength. They have four of what we call quality wins, because we continue to call that the win against Mississippi State earlier in the year when they had Kamario Taylor on their team," committee chair and Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said.

"They were four and zero. Alabama went there and won that game. So Alabama, we believe, deserves to be the number three team in the country.

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" The biggest point of contention from most skeptics is the fact that Alabama is ranked higher than a two-loss Tennessee team that beat the Crimson Tide convincingly last month. While the committee values head-to-head, Yurachek has made it clear that it is not the be-all and end-all.

"It goes a lot deeper," Yurachek said. "The definitive difference between the two teams right now, Alabama and Tennessee, why they're not being compared side by side, even though Tennessee has that win over Alabama, is Alabama's got four really good wins in the view of the committee, at LSU, at Kentucky, versus South Carolina, and at Mississippi State... "Tennessee has losses to a very good Texas team and a very good South Carolina team.

When you compare those, we feel like Tennessee has two really good wins, Alabama and Kentucky. You have to search a little deeper to find their next best win. We feel like Alabama now has four really good wins. That's been the separator, and kept them from having that side-by-side comparison right now in our rankings.

" The Volunteers' three remaining games — Texas A&M, LSU, and Vanderbilt — are all on the Crimson Tide's schedule. Assuming that Alabama beats the lowly Commodores this weekend, the Crimson Tide will have beaten all three of those teams. It's unlikely that a win over LSU will move the needle enough for Tennessee to jump Alabama, so it does seem like the Crimson Tide's status as a top-three team is safe as long as the team keeps winning.

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No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show.

He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.