After Harry Shum Jr. and his pro partner Jenna Johnson were eliminated during the Dancing With the Stars semifinals, the Grey’s Anatomy actor exclusively told E! News why he is “at ease.”

“I oddly feel at ease. I don't feel sad—it's really weird,” Shum told E! News in an exclusive interview immediately following his elimination.

“I kind of felt like we accomplished everything we wanted to. ”’s “Valerie,” which he originally danced along to in a 2010 episode of the singing series.

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“It felt like that song alone meant so much to so many people, and even to us,” he added, with a special shoutout to fellow. “It was a moment where you kind of saw the underdog be able to have the spotlight, and I always remember that feeling.

”Dancing With the Stars , he admitted, “It would have been nice to do a finale, but I think we'll have our own finale in some sort of way, shape or form in the future. ”“That’s the part that I'm most heartbroken about,” she told E!.

“We had concocted this incredible journey that the ballroom won't see this time. But maybe we'll put it out there somewhere. ”“I want to make more art with her, and that's what it's really about,” he said.

“I like making art that people enjoy. So, to me, I felt that energy the people that I did see and the people that really loved what we were able to do in this dance. ”contestants make $125,000 for the rehearsal period and first two weeks of the show. If they progress beyond that point, the outlet continued, they earn more money each week.

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At the time, sources told the publication stars could earn a maximum of $295,000.

"Like, first episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it's like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.

" Also receiving a base salary of around $110,000, Bones continued, "I ended up making close to $400,000 from that show. "Similarly, little has been shared publicly about how much the pros get paid. But as with the contestants, it seems like the longer they're on the show, the more money they can make. Jenna JohnsonMirrorball Trophy, she noted there's still an incentive to make it to the finale .

"If you make it all the way to the end, you're getting paid the whole season, which is amazing, and you get a bonus on top of that for making it to the finale," she explained on "If you win, it's not like you win a $1 million and split it with your partner. You're just getting a cute trophy together.

"recalled how her salary was cut "more than in half" when she was demoted from pro to troupe member. The pros get little input when it comes to being matched with a celebrity..

"They want that genuine reaction. So I think people always think we know who we have and we're keeping it a secret. Absolutely not. They do not tell us.

They really don't even want us to know the cast. It gets leaked a lot, but they want it very hush-hush until you walk in and meet your partner.

"in 2015. "We don't pair people who aren't going to get on. It's too intense. It's not likeor something, we couldn't do that.

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That would just be miserable experience for the celebrity, for us and the viewer. You don't want to see two people who don't like each other and, quite frankly, we have made that mistake pairing people up who didn't get on so well.

". "It’s either 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. or 5:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m." But the work doesn't stop once the rehearsal wraps. Rylee noted she might then meet with producers or the creative team, work on choreography or study dance videos.

"Literally my whole life is devoted to it," she continued, "but it's my passion and it's what I love. So, it makes me so happy.

""We have our show day on Tuesday and then it's Wednesday to Sunday, straight rehearsals," Rylee added. "And then Monday we have camera blocking and then Tuesday's show day again. "If you thought the quickstep was fast, just wait until you hear about the pace of the costume department. "We meet with the set and lighting designers, dancers and talent and create a story ," costume designerback in 2017.

"Then we sketch out ideas. We have five days, max, to make all the outfits. That’s half a day per costume, not including all the rhinestones. The fitting and trimming we do later.

We have about 20 people in our department and then we have a separate tailor shop. It’s a big enterprise.

"said pairs usually try on their costumes for the first time just hours before showtime. And while the department "might use a pair of pants again for the boys," he continued, everything is generally made custom each week. As Gschwendtner added, "We do reuse things for group numbers or promo shoots, but not for the competition. We don’t reuse things unless there’s a specific reason to do so.

We try to keep everybody fresh and new in something different every week, so it stays interesting. "