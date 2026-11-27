It likely all comes down to money.

and Taylor Swift are treated very differently. Although Swift is broadcast from the stands, cheering on Travis Kelce at every Kansas City Chiefs game she attends, Steinfeld rarely appears.

According to a Deux Moi post circulating onTaylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hit With ‘Catastrophic’ Allegations 3 Months After Marriage The “Hexed” star started dating the Buffalo Bills quarterback in May 2023 and got married two years later. She started attending his games at the same time Swift was first spotted at Kelce’s games in September 2023, which is likely why the media frenzy of the biggest pop star in the world overshadowed the Marvel actress.

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, Swift brought nearly $1 billion of publicity to the NFL, due to the “Taylor Swift effect” driving sales and merchandise. Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld at the 14th Annual NFL Honors held at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Swift reportedly “asked the NFL and the various networks to stop showing her on TV during any of the Chiefs games” in October 2025, due to privacy concerns.