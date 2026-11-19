With this week's debut of 'Grand Theft Auto 6' widely considered to be the entertainment event of the decade, why isn't there a movie?

Why ‘GTA’ Has Never Been Adapted for Film or TV: ‘We Prefer to Control Our Own Destiny,’ Take-Two CEO Says, the Rockstar Games-created franchise seems like an obvious target for a Hollywood adaptation.

But those producers hoping to land the rights could be waiting indefinitely, as Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has said for years that the company is not interested.

Also read GTA 6 Launch Date and GTA Online Release Window Revealed

“We’re very careful about line extensions because this is a creative company and our goal is to make the best entertainment on earth. Entertainment we’re always proud of,” Zelnick saidNov. 12.

“We would make a movie or television show based on our intellectual property if our creative teams were passionate about it. If they thought that would somehow engage and delight our consumers. It’s a high bar to do that. And of course, there’s always a risk of failure.

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So we don’t rule it out, but we’re very, very selective. ” ‘Drummer Boy’ Review: Love, Family and Revolution Conflict at Musket’s Point in a Swoony Period Musical Zelnick isn’t being coy here, as he’s provided the same answer for years now when asked about the possibility of adapting “the Rockstar Games owner has “selectively licensed intellectual properties” and “the value of those licenses is typically not all that significant, even in great success.

” Beginning with its first title released in 1997, Rockstar Games’ “Grand Theft Auto” franchise is comprised of six mainline titles, as of the release of “” on Friday. The games are known for their M rating, extreme violence and criminal activity, largely in the form of committing grand theft auto.

For “GTA 6,” the franchise is pushing the boundaries of the open-world genre with the immersive story of Jason and Lucia, a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style criminal duo running on the streets of the fictional Vice City. In November 2024, Zelnick used the box-office bomb that was the “Borderlands” movie as an example of what could go wrong if the company’s IP, including “GTA,” was adapted for another medium.

“While the ‘Borderlands’ movie was indeed disappointing, it was good for our catalog sales of the ‘Borderlands’ titles,” Zelnick told. “So we would prefer to have a huge hit and, as you know, we didn’t have a financial exposure to the negative . So we are selective for exactly the reason that you just cannot control these outcomes and we prefer to control our own destiny.

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However, we still will license selectively. ”that the team at Rockstar Games, which has also produced the hit “Red Dead Redemption” franchise, is more focused on continuing to build on the “GTA” world within gaming rather than adapting it for Hollywood.

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