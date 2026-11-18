Rockstar has a history of releasing its games at lower framerates than rival titles. That's still the case with GTA 6.

, there's no 60 frames per second mode in Rockstar's Vice City future mega hit.60 fps is sadly off the table for the Leonida-set sandbox.

I feel your pain. Rockstar recently confirmedacross consoles. At the time of pre-release writing, if the budget-focused Xbox Series S can hit that framerate reliably, I'll be extremely impressed. This frame rate target is entirely in keeping with Rockstar's history.

Also read GTA 6 Launch Date and GTA Online Release Window Revealed

The iconic developer has never released a console game at launch that hit more than 30 fps, with one exception. The criminally forgotten, quietly excellentcould obviously exceed 60 fps with powerful enough hardware thrown at them — and plenty of post-launch patches. Yet in the console space, Rockstar has generally kept within 30 fps .is a definite outlier for this console generation in terms of performance.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X, many big-budget games offer 60 fps performance modes.is probably the only video game franchise big enough to buck this frame-rate trend and get away with it.? The simple answer is added input lag. I'm crossing my digits that the frame pacing of the biggest game of the generation will be consistent, which should hopefully provide a stable visual experience. Still, there's no question 60 fps normally feels vastly smoother than 30 fps gameplay.

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In terms of input lag — the delay you can physically feel while holding a controller — we're talking 16.7ms vs 33.3ms. There's a reason 60 fps has become the default standard for this console generation: it's way smoother to play. I'd happily take an upscaled 1080p or 1440p title at 60 fps over a full-fat 4K game running at 30 fps.

If you're lucky enough to own a PS5 Pro,. Regardless of input lag on any of the consoles, it would be surprising if a game with likely the biggest budget of all time didn't hit an unprecedented level of image quality across platforms. But if you want the best experience, PS5 Pro is where it's at.

As for the gameplay on Xbox Series X and the base PS5? They'll likely look excellent, too. And don't discount the Series S, either. Microsoft's little white box actually has a CPU that's broadly similar to the one you'll find in the Series X. Will there be cutbacks to theon Series S?

Almost certainly. Expect reduced crowds, draw distances and traffic. Still, despite the obviously lower resolution compared to the PS5 Pro, the general gameplay experience should be mostly the same. There are whispers of a surprisingly early PC port of GTA 6 in the opening months of 2027.

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If that dream scenario does occur, a combination ofand VRR tech could allow for a 4K/120 fps Vice City experience. At launch, though, the best PS5 and Xbox Series X players can hope for is around 1440p at 30 fps, due to the relative weakness of console CPUs compared to cutting-edge PC silicon. Rockstar has got me, though. I'm totally going to double dip when the game eventually lands on PC.

I'm lucky enough to have only slightly overpaid for my NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090. If I sold it today — during these bleak AI data farm times — I'd triple my money on a card that should officially cost $1,9999. Paired with the current fastest gaming CPU on the market and 64GB of DDR5 RAM, my PC is the platform I ultimately want to experiencea lot lately at 4K/120 fps with all the ray-traced bells and whistles. I can't wait to do the same for its sequel.