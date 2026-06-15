Why Group Fitness Feels So Good

What really happens to your mind when you move in sync with others? The answer goes far beyond the physical.

Shared movement enables co-regulation, signaling safety and easing emotional distress. , I talked about why group fitness can feel so emotionally different from working out alone.

The short answer is that movement is more than a physical process; it is a psychological and relational one, too. When we move near other people, we are relating, sensing, responding, and regulating. Humans are wired for connection. We create community through shared experiences, and movement is one of the most powerful shared experiences we have.

Fitness classes, team sports, dance, walking groups, yoga, pickleball leagues, and recreational sports can all become deeply relational because they ask us to be present in our bodies around other people. That can be energizing, vulnerable, healing, or scary, depending on what our bodies have learned to expect. At its best, group fitness is about expanding our sense of connection, capability, and belonging.

“I went out last night, so I need to make up for it. ”. It frames the body as a problem to solve rather than a body to inhabit, listen to, and care for. Movement should not be punishment for living our lives.

It can be a platform for connection, curiosity, enjoyment, and meaning-making. It can help us release stress, reconnect with ourselves, buildWhen movement feels like care instead of correction, people are more likely to return to it. They are also more likely to experience it as something sustainable, not something they simply have to endure. Physical activity can support mental health in ways that have nothing to do with aesthetics.

Research suggests that physical activity interventions can reduce symptoms of Movement can help us regulate difficult emotions. It can interrupt anxious thoughts. It can give the mind a break from overthinking. It can also increase flexible thinking and problem-solving when life feels There is also something psychologically powerful about doing something hard and realizing, “I can do this.

” Every time someone tries a new movement, stays present through discomfort, modifies when needed, or returns after a difficult day, they build evidence of their own agency. They prove to themselves that they can navigate stress, uncertainty, and challenge. , body shame, exclusion, or difficult relationships with their bodies, movement can also help rebuild trust with the body and the self. Group movement offers something solo exercise sometimes cannot: shared rhythm, social reinforcement, and collective engagement.

Think about breathing together in yoga, walking at the same pace with a friend, dancing in a class, rowing in rhythm, or pushing through the final minutes of a workout beside someone else. Those moments can create a sense of being part of something larger than yourself. You are not just completing a task alone; you are moving with others toward a shared experience. There is also power in watching other people struggle, pause, laugh, modify, recover, and keep going.

It gives permission. It reminds us that effort does not have to look perfect to be meaningful. Co-regulation is the process of feeling steadier through connection with another person or group. In movement spaces, this can happen through shared breath, rhythm, eye contact, encouragement, music,A group class can help someone feel less alone in their effort.

A team can give someone a sense of mutual commitment. A recreational league can offer play, structure, and belonging that might be lacking elsewhere in someone’s life. , queerness, body size, disability, class, and lived experience all shape access, safety, visibility, and belonging. If someone has experienced support, affirmation, and belonging in fitness environments, group movement may feel motivating.

But if someone has experienced judgment, exclusion,A sign that says “all are welcome” is not enough. Inclusion has to be built into the walls of fitness and sport spaces, and lived through the daily offerings, practices, and environments those spaces create. It has to show up in the language instructors use. It has to show up in who is hired, represented, and protected.

It has to show up in pricing, accessibility, modifications, music, policies, changing spaces, Real inclusion is not reflected in how a space describes itself; it is reflected in how people actually experience that space every day. -related stress. When people do not have to constantly monitor, protect, explain, or edit themselves, they often have more capacity for movement, enjoyment, connection, and performance.. It can improve their relationship with themselves, with others, and with their bodies.

It can offer a healthier way to cope with stress,It can give queer athletes and performers space to move as their full selves. It can give people across identities a shared court, class, team, or rhythm. It can help someone find not just an exercise routine, but a reason to keep coming back. Davis, A., Taylor, J., Cohen, E., & Keren, N. .

Social bonds and exercise: Evidence for a reciprocal relationship. PLOS ONE, 10, e0136705. Singh, B., Olds, T., Curtis, R., Dumuid, D., Virgara, R., Watson, A., Szeto, K., O’Connor, E., Ferguson, T., Eglitis, E., Miatke, A., Simpson, C. E. M., & Maher, C. . Effectiveness of physical activity interventions for improving depression, anxiety and distress: An overview of systematic reviews.

British Journal of Sports Medicine, 57, 1203–1209. Tess M. Kilwein, Ph. D., ABPP, CMPC, is a board-certified clinical and sport psychologist who holds space for difficult conversations about the things we don't talk about: addiction, gender, sex, sport, and trauma. Self Tests are all about you.

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