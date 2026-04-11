Colts Seek Christian McCaffrey-Type Package for Jonathan Taylor

The Colts are looking for a significant pick package for running back Jonathan Taylor, comparable to the Christian McCaffrey trade in 2022, as several teams express interest.

The Colts are seeking a significant pick package for running back Jonathan Taylor, a trade that could be comparable to the Christian McCaffrey trade in 2022.

The Colts are looking for a 'Christian McCaffrey-type package' for Taylor, who has drawn serious interest around the league. Several teams are interested in Taylor, but the Colts are hesitant to make a deal without getting a suitable return. The Panthers received four picks, including two third-rounders, two fourth-rounders, and a fifth-rounder, for McCaffrey in 2022. The Colts are not looking to get a similar deal, but something comparable to it.

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Colts Demand High Return

Taylor is a valuable asset for the Colts, and the team is looking to get a package that would make it hard for them to say no. The Colts have been discussing trade offers with several teams, but nothing has been finalized yet. The team is looking to get a first-round pick, along with other picks, to make a deal worthwhile. The Colts are not the only team interested in Taylor.

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Several teams, including the Vikings, Broncos, Giants, and Packers, have expressed interest in the running back. The teams are looking to make a trade before the deadline, but the Colts are being cautious. The trade market for running backs has changed in recent years. While spending on a running back was once seen as a bad investment, top running backs like Taylor have proven to be worth the reward.

Vikings Have First Round Pick

The Colts are looking to get a good return for Taylor, and the team is willing to wait for the right deal. The Vikings, who have shown interest in Taylor, have a good chance of making a deal for the running back. The team has limited cap space, but they have nine picks in the 2027 draft, including a first-rounder. The Vikings could offer a package that would meet the Colts' demands.

The Broncos are also interested in Taylor, and they have the resources to make a deal. The team has a good offense and a solid defensive line, and they could use a top running back like Taylor. The Broncos also have a first-round pick, which could be part of a package to acquire Taylor. The Giants, who are currently leading the NFC East, have also expressed interest in Taylor.

The team has limited cap space, but they have six picks in the 2027 draft. The Giants could offer a package that would meet the Colts' demands. The Packers, who have struggled this season, are unlikely to make a deal for Taylor. The team has struggled to block for its running backs, and a top running back like Taylor could only do so much without good blocking.

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The Packers also don't have a first-round pick, which makes it harder for them to make a deal. The Colts are in a good position to make a trade for the first time since 2018. The team has a strong draft class and could use a top running back like Taylor to elevate its offense. The Colts are looking to get the best return possible for Taylor, and the team is willing to wait for the right deal.