Why Fireworks Terrify Dogs: New Audio Simulation Explains Canine Fear

An audio simulation reveals how dogs perceive fireworks differently. Experts explain the science behind the fear and offer crucial safety tips to prevent escapes during celebrations.

A new audio simulation has provided scientific clarity on why dogs tremble during fireworks, revealing that the sensory experience is fundamentally different for pets than for their owners. The clip demonstrates how the loud bangs, whistles, and crackles of celebrations like Bonfire Night and Diwali are amplified by a dog's ultra-sensitive hearing.

While humans may find distant explosions manageable, canines detect sounds from much further away and hear frequencies beyond human range, making these events overwhelming and threatening.

Canine Hearing Sensitivity Mechanics

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Dog-G8 director Chris Maxted explains that dogs can detect sounds from much further away and hear frequencies we cannot, meaning fireworks that seem distant to us can be overwhelming for them. Their hearing is up to four times more sensitive to distant sounds than our own, allowing them to pick up noises we barely notice. The unpredictable bangs and vibrations make the situation worse, as dogs cannot understand where the noise is coming from or when it will happen again. Even inside a familiar home, this sensory overload can leave them frightened and desperate to find somewhere safe. Previous studies support this, suggesting dogs' hearing is up to four times more sensitive to distant sounds than our own, allowing them to pick up noises we barely notice.

Escalation Risks and Behavioral Changes

When frightened by fireworks, a dog's instinct may be to run away from the noise, even if that means escaping from the house or garden. Normally obedient dogs may stop responding to commands when panicked, turning everyday activities like answering the front door into dangerous situations. A dog that has never tried to escape could bolt through an open doorway, putting their life at risk. Not all frightened dogs will bark or run for cover, so owners should keep an eye out for more subtle signs of anxiety. These include heavy panting, frequent yawning, pacing, or unusual agitation that signals extreme distress.

Statistics on Missing Pets and Incidents

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The warning comes as figures show reports of missing dogs surge during fireworks season. According to data published by The Kennel Club, reports of lost pets rose by 81 per cent during the Bonfire Night and Diwali period in 2023 compared with the previous fortnight. Meanwhile, 13 per cent of owners said their dog had attempted to flee during fireworks displays. Other surveys suggest the problem is widespread, with almost 60 per cent of dogs thought to be negatively affected by fireworks. In 2024, a beloved Whippet called Betsy was put down after suffering a stress-induced stroke caused by fireworks, highlighting the severe physical consequences of such terror. Owners such as Fiona Longworth have called for a ban on the sale of fireworks after her beloved dog Sol was spooked by an explosion and killed by a car three years ago.

Expert Recommendations for Safety

To reduce the risk of escape, owners are advised to create a quiet safe space indoors, close curtains, and play music or television to help mask the noise. They should also check gates, fences, and doors before the celebrations begin and ensure their dog's microchip details are fully up to date. Ahead of Bonfire Night, the charity Dogs Trust has produced a sound blanket to help mask the noise of fireworks. Experts from Medivet and Partners also recommend changing walking times and heading out earlier to avoid being outside when the fireworks start. Giving a dog a treat or stuffed chew toy can keep them occupied for hours and take their mind off what is going on around them. Other recommendations include topping up your dog's water bowl, as anxious dogs can pant more and become thirsty as a result. Feeding your dog earlier in the afternoon before any disturbances are expected can also be beneficial, as once the fireworks begin they may be too anxious to eat. Experts also urge owners not to take their dog to a firework display, even if they appear comfortable and are not showing signs of stress.