Why Falcons’ Nightmare in Tampa Could Help Them Against Bengals in Madrid

The Atlanta Falcons face another challenge this week, going to Spain to play the Cincinnati Bengals.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the offense struggled in the downpour in Tampa. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectreceiving end of a shutout against the Bucs The Falcons aren’t accustomed to rainy conditions.

They play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which features a retractable roof that opens only in response to Atlanta’s weather and seasonal conditions.threw four interceptions, and Tampa became the first NFL team to win a game without a completed pass since 1974. Want to know how bad of a stat that is?

Also read Stefanski prepares Falcons for Bengals' offense in Madrid after struggles in the rain in Florida

Passing the football in wasn’t as prominent in 1974 as it is now.knocking off the undefeated San Francisco 49ers 29-20 “You spend time on the game last week, and you have honest conversations with each other,” Stefanski reflected.

“Certainly feel like that experience will serve us well moving forward. ” After struggling to adjust to the elements in Tampa, the Falcons now have another opportunity to prove they can handle unfamiliar circumstances, this time with a six-hour time difference and an unconventional travel schedule. The Falcons took the eight-hour flight from Atlanta to Madrid on Tuesday and landed on Wednesday morning. They immediately began walkthroughs to prepare for battle against the streaking Bengals, winners of three straight games.

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So everything on the itinerary has been moved up significantly to allow adequate rest and training.

“Going into an international game, a little bit of a different schedule,” Stefanski said. “For us as coaches and players, we see that as a positive. ” Falcons-Bengals kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which is 3:30 p.m. Madrid time. Atlanta is the designated home team.

Light showers are expected, but the game is at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, which has a retractable roof. NFL Network is set to televise the game. Gerald Thomas, III, is a national award-winning reporter contributing to Atlanta Falcons On SI. He has several years of writing and editorial experience, including covering college athletics under the USA TODAY umbrella.