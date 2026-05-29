Why ex-CIA officer David Rush’s $40M gold bar case could point to ‘large-scale cover-up’ — as expert reveals painstaking vetting process

“There would have had to be a lot of other co-conspirators,” former CIA staff operations officer Tracy Walder told The Post.

and a top-secret security clearance has those in the Clandestine Service community questioning how he slipped through the fastidious vetting process — and who else may be flying under the radar.was baffled over the stunning allegations against Rush and believes they could point to a much more troubling issue within the agency.

“This would have been a large-scale lying cover-up. There would have had to be a lot of other co-conspirators,” Walder told The Post. Ex-CIA senior official David Rush allegedly lied his way into a job at the agency with top secret security clearance and made off with $40 million in gold right under their noses.

“They are going to go back at least 10 years in terms of people you know, people you are friends with. He would have had to ask all those people to lie for him. Or did he lie to them?

” The FBI raided Rush’s Virginia home May 18 as part of an investigation into whether he lied about his military and academic background, and found 303 one-kilogram gold bars worth over $40 million, $2 million in US currency and 35 luxury watches, “many of which” were Rolexes. , Rush obtained the gold bars by making a series of requests between last November and March of this year, claiming he needed the bullion for “work-related expenses.

” Walder surmised Rush may have forged documents, or maybe “it’s a lazy or incompetent background investigator” who missed the red flags across his three separate applications to the agency before he was finally hired in 2009.

“On a personal level, I was frustrated because obviously I went through the whole security clearance process and it’s not fun. How in the world did this slip through the cracks? ” she wondered.

“The fact that this slipped through the cracks makes me concerned that there are other people who slipped through the cracks. ” Former CIA staff operations officer Tracy Walder told The Post she can’t imagine how Rush was able to get tens of millions in gold from the agency, pointing out how closely they scrutinize every nickel. Walden said CIA candidates must endure a lengthy — and invasive — vetting process in order to get hired.

“They don’t just verify your college. They came to my sorority house. They talked to my sorority sisters. They came to my parents’ house.

They went to the friends of the friends of my parents,” she said. Rush accumulated, she said sometimes the agency receives requests for currency or gold, but never without accounting for every penny.

“It’s not unusual to need money to meet with assets overseas. You have to have a way to pay them and you don’t just run a credit card. They’re essentially committing treason, so you’re going to pay them in whatever currency they want,” she said. Rush’s home was raided by the FBI on May 18, as the agency found 303 one-kilogram gold bars worth over $40 million, $2 million in US currency, and 35 luxury watches.

“There is a whole process that we go through to get that money. I don’t just walk into the logistics office and say ‘Excuse me, I need $100,000 tomorrow. ’ There is a form I have to fill out. It’s not a bank vault you walk into.

It doesn’t work like that. ” She said even if Rush lied and said his asset was someone ultra high-profile like Russian President Vladimir Putin, “the CIA would know who has what asset and who is working with what asset and if they are real or not. ” But she said even if an agent asks for $10 “you still have to fill out that form and be accountable for it. It’s not a free-for-all.

” The affidavit reveals that Rush acquired the gold bars by requests he made from November 2025 to March 2026 that he needed them for “work-related expenses. ”She said even after the pre-hiring vetting, CIA employees are subject to rigorous scrutiny of their credit and finances.

Walder said when she was just getting started in her career and money was tight and she was living in a rough neighborhood, her parents helped her out with $75 a month to park her car in a garage. Eventually, the agency flagged even that pittance.

“It’s annoying … I remember being flagged about that. ” She said, recalling the agency peppered her with questions about the money, “Where did you get this? Why did you get it? What was it for?

” She eventually had to give them her parents’ banking information to prove where the $75 was coming from. Walder argues that the reason for Rush being able to access the bullion was due to forged documents or what she believes was a lazy or incompetent background investigator, who missed several red flags.

Walder hypothesized that maybe “they let this happen on purpose to see who he was talking to and what he was doing,” but dismissed her own theory due to the “spectacle” of the FBI raid of his home. Rush, until recently a “senior executive service-level employee” at the CIA,Ex-CIA senior official David Rush allegedly lied his way into a job at the agency with top secret security clearance and made off with $40 million in gold right under their noses.

Former CIA staff operations officer Tracy Walder told The Post she can't imagine how Rush was able to get tens of millions in gold from the agency, pointing out how closely they scrutinize every nickel. Rush's home was raided by the FBI on May 18, as the agency found 303 one-kilogram gold bars worth over $40 million, $2 million in US currency, and 35 luxury watches.

The affidavit reveals that Rush acquired the gold bars by requests he made from November 2025 to March 2026 that he needed them for"work-related expenses.

"Walder argues that the reason for Rush being able to access the bullion was due to forged documents or what she believes was a lazy or incompetent background investigator, who missed several red flags.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cia Gold Theft

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sara Carter reveals tense CIA meeting where Brennan probed her on Trump, Michael FlynnSara Carter describes a private 2016 meeting at CIA headquarters where she says John Brennan questioned her about then-President-elect Trump and Michael Flynn.

Read more »

Former CIA Employee David Rush Accused of Large-Scale Fraud, Misuse of Government Funds and GoldDavid Rush, a former CIA employee with Top Secret clearance, allegedly fabricated educational credentials, military service, and professional experience to advance his career. He then improperly claimed military leave pay and made unauthorized requests for foreign currency and gold bars, receiving over $40 million in gold and $2 million in cash. A search of his home uncovered 303 gold bars and significant cash amounts, raising major concerns about CIA oversight and national security.

Read more »

'Exhausted' mom reveals why she won’t let her husband do chores—here’s whyMary Ringler told Newsweek her approach stems from her family’s daily life, with her husband working long hours to support them.

Read more »

Here's Why Each Buffalo Bills Rookie Could Start, And Why They Won'tThe Bills have several starting-caliber rookies in their 2026 draft class, but a few won't get the chance at a first-team role for the foreseeable future.bi

Read more »