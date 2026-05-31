Why Evil Deserved More Seasons

Paramount's dark fantasy series Evil was cancelled after four seasons, despite earning critical acclaim and a seal of approval from Stephen King. The show's unique approach to the weekly case format, strengthened by an overarching story, made it a horror masterpiece. Despite its cancellation, Evil remains a strong dark fantasy series for Paramount, and its legacy will live on.

Paramount 's dark fantasy series Evil deserved more seasons after it was cancelled two years ago. The show, which was originally aired on CBS before moving to Paramount +, follows forensic psychologist Dr. Kristen Bouchard as she investigates supernatural events and possessions.

Despite earning critical acclaim and a seal of approval from Stephen King, the show's viewership wasn't enough to keep it alive past season 4. Evil presented a deeply engaging story about a secret, religious struggle between forces of light and darkness, but it also left plenty of dangling threads that deserved to be explored. The series' unique approach to the weekly case format, strengthened by an overarching story, made it a horror masterpiece.

However, the show's cancellation left fans wondering where it could have gone in season 5. According to star Mike Colter, season 5 would have seen Leland targeting Kristen's daughter Lexis, who was hinted to have innate evil in her, and David would have had enhanced supernatural abilities connected to his remote viewing training. The love triangle between Kristen, David, and Kristen's husband Andy would have also been resolved.

The show's cancellation was a disappointment to fans, who felt that it deserved better than its premature end. Despite this, Evil remains a strong dark fantasy series for Paramount, and its unique blend of realism and supernatural elements made it a compelling watch. The show's ability to keep viewers guessing, and its exploration of the human condition, made it a standout in the horror genre.

Evil's legacy will live on, despite its cancellation, and it will continue to be remembered as one of the best dark fantasy series of its time





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