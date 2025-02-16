This article explores the importance of prepper practices, dispelling the notion that prepping is only for doomsday enthusiasts. It argues that all-hazards prepping, focusing on general preparedness for common disasters, can benefit everyone by increasing safety, self-reliance, and peace of mind. The text provides practical advice on starting a prepping journey, emphasizing realistic steps and the benefits of being prepared for unexpected events.

For most folks, the word “prepper” evokes an image of someone who’s got way too much time on their hands at best, and who spends way too much time following conspiracies on the Internet at worst. But while you might not want to fill a backyard bunker with canned food (or, frankly, need to), the truth is that you’re almost certainly overdue for a little prepping.

In the age of climate-change-fueled wildfires and pandemic lockdowns, you at least need a shelter in place (SIP) kit—and maybe a go-bag, too. Trust me, I know that can sound intimidating! But far from making you dwell on scary possibilities, being prepared for the worst can actually free up your mind to enjoy life. By the time you finish reading this, you’ll know everything you need to know to start prepping—and stop worrying. Why everyone should be a little bit of a prepper I understand that you might be a little reluctant to embrace the whole prepper identity right out of the gate. You might be thinking, “those preppers are crazy; I’m not like that!” But these days, preppers come in an assortment of flavors, from gun-toting, cabin- living, former military members, to crunchy homesteaders in Vermont, to suburban parents ready to transform their minivans into go-vehicles at the drop of an apocalyptic hat. Prepping is not just for doomsdayers anymore—it’s for everyone! I’ve discovered that it’s for me, and I bet—if you give it a chance—you’ll find that it’s for you, too. The very idea of a “prepper” being some societal outlier would have been laughable to our ancestors. I’ve learned, in my two decades studying how human communities react to stress and even disasters, that prepping used to be built into our cultural practices. What changed? Our modern Western, market-integrated lifestyle puts forth the illusion that we don’t need to be prepared. We all drank that collectively comforting Kool-Aid that said there was no need to have supplies on hand in case of an emergency—you can just go to the store. Nor would you need to consider what you’d do in the event of a fire or a flood—insurance will take care of the damage, and surely FEMA or some other government agency will take care of you and your loved ones in the wake of a disaster. But not only is it unwise to depend on institutional power to manage risk on our behalf, it also deprives us of something fundamental to who we are: managing our own individual risk and participating in collective risk management, which are things we have done for as long as we’ve been human. In other words: humans are good at taking care of each other, and my research shows that we come out of hard times happier and healthier when we do so. Perhaps the most important reason to get prepping is that it can be a fun, meaningful, and empowering way to spend your time. And it can also make your daily life easier! A deep pantry comes in super handy on those hectic weeknights. The paper towels in your car kit might save the day when your nephew has a raging nosebleed in the backseat (I speak from personal experience). And that duct tape in your everyday carry can fix almost anything that might break while you’re out, from aging sneakers succumbing to a day in the city to a ripped backpack on a mountain hike. Now that you’re on board with embracing your inner prepper, where do you start? How do you actually prepare for the apocalypse? How to prepare for any disaster (even if you can’t prepare for every disaster) Like I said before, most of us have no reason to stock up on years’ worth of food and prepare to go totally off the grid. And even if you end up doing that someday (follow your bliss!) it’s probably not a realistic starting point. You’ll want to begin your foray into disaster prep with something called all-hazards prepping. All-hazards prepping is an approach to emergency preparedness that prioritizes general-purpose preparation. It’s about being ready for the most likely disasters in your region. The goal is to make sure you have the things you need to avoid panic if something goes wrong.With all-hazard prepping, you’ll have time to assess an emergency situation and plan your next steps. You’ll also reduce the strain on emergency response teams by being ready to handle your own basic needs. Embracing prepping—specifically all-hazards prepping—is one of the key strategies for surviving apocalypses and avoiding falling down a dysfunctional panic hole. With all-hazards prepping, you’re also investing in comfort, convenience, and safety in case of more minor or shorter- lived disasters. Think of it as ensuring that your apocalyptic experience will be a more glamp-tastic, deep-pantry party, and less hungry-hungry horribleness. All-hazards prepping is also helpful in being realistic about the risks you face and prepping for them specifically. For example, do you live where wildfires happen, or could? Then you should have a good go-plan (evacuation plan), a go-bag, and a car ki





