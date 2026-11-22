Manchester City are without victory in four Premier League matches following Saturday’s draw.

Enzo Maresca has fumed at the decision to disallow Erling Haaland’s goal in Manchester City’s 1–1 draw with Fulham, but the Premier League has explained its reasoning behind the controversial call.

With the Cottagers already leading at the Etihad Stadium through Rodrigo Muniz’s well-taken opener, the Cityzens, who had lost their previous three Premier League games, produced a quick-fire equalizer when Haaland bundled the ball into Bernd Leno’s net.

Also read Erling Haaland Goal Disputed in Man City vs Fulham Draw

However, their joy was short-lived, with referee Tom Bramall whistling for a foul on the Fulham goalkeeper, who appeared to have two hands on the ball—although whether he was in full control of it remains a source of debate.quickly revealed why the goal was ruled out, writing on X: “The referee’s call of free kick to Fulham and no goal toThe VAR’s exact comment was: “The ball is in control between both hands and then is played out of that possession by the attacker, and then into the back of the net.

” Elliot Anderson eventually scored City’s leveler, rifling a volley into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area, but Haaland’s disallowed strike would have earned them two extra points had it been given. Naturally, Maresca was not best pleased. Erling Haaland has the ball in the back of the net, but it’s ruled out! ❌“I reviewed the goal after the game.

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From my point of view, it’s quite clear that it’s not a foul, but I’m not the guy that decides, unfortunately,” Maresca said in his post-match interview. Asked about Haaland’s reaction during the match, Maresca added: “When they were reviewing the VAR, he was absolutely sure that it was a goal, because I asked him from the touchline. Crucially, City journey to the Gunners in the Premier League next weekend, shortly after a Champions League tie with Napoli.

Defeat in the capital would leave their title dreams in tatters. Of course, the result at the Emirates Stadium could prove completely meaningless for the Cityzens anyway, as they await the outcome of their appeal against theEwan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC.

He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.