Why Elektra Deserves Her Own Ongoing Series

Elektra has been a fan favorite for years, and her recent turn as Daredevil has only cemented her status as a compelling and complex character. With her newfound peace and growth, it's time for Elektra to headline her own ongoing series.

It's hard to imagine a time before Elektra was a part of Daredevil 's life. A back-and-forth lover and antagonist, Elektra Natchios has become a staple in Daredevil comics and for good reason: she's a great character. The past few years have been particularly great for her fans, with Elektra taking up the mantle of Daredevil . Now that the character has had two miniseries, both by Erica Schultz, however, it's time for Elektra to headline an ongoing series .

Elektra has had her own ongoing series before. In fact, she's had a handful over the years, but they have, unfortunately, been short-lived. But given her more recent prominence and the character's restored faith in justice, an ongoing series with her as a straight-up hero, be it entirely on her own or as a second carrier of the Daredevil mantle dealing with her own threats and enemies, would give readers something they've never really seen before — and it's time. Series have always delved into her psyche as a former assassin for The Hand. As compelling as that has been, it's become a cliche and one that holds the character back. Elektra is finally in a new mental space and feels at peace in her most recent iteration. She has had a great deal of character growth, which makes for a really good place for her to have to deal with what her more healed present looks like as juxtaposed with her past. The Hand is always going to be looking for her and trying to reclaim her as their own. Defying fate has always been her speciality, so having her continue in that would be in character for her, just now with the added depth of a character who has done a lot of emotional work. With two people, then so can Daredevil. Her second miniseries as Daredevil had her in Madripoor for most of it, and the idea of Elektra operating outside of Hell's Kitchen could really work. She has the resources to go wherever she's needed. It's worth noting that she's already building her own reputation — and enemies — as Daredevil so having her operate elsewhere makes sense. She's already caught the attention of the new Punisher. She also fought the second Muse. It's a solid groundwork and arguably presents new stories that differentiate her from Matt. She could even get some of her own, unique threats as well. Elektra has endless potential as Daredevil, both alone and alongside Matt, and it seems that Marvel's definitely noticed this. The character has been brilliantly evolved and reached the edge of her potential as herself, and becoming Daredevil has given just a little bit more, a well-deserved boost as a character. It's common enough for characters to change over their lifespans, all the changes are there for a reason. It shows progress, and for Elektra, it has been a journey that's been really great. It's been long overdue for the character to really start being more than her past. With the success of her recent miniseries and her time as Daredevil, it's pretty clear that Elektra is ready to headline a solo series again. Fans are certainly ready for it — and Elektra is herself as well. Do you think Elektra deserves her own ongoing series? Should she continue to carry the Daredevil mantle if she were to get such a series? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elektra Daredevil Marvel Comics Comics News Character Development Ongoing Series

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elektra Deserves Her Own Ongoing Series (Here’s Why)It's time that Marvel gave one of its best characters her own chance to shine again.

Read more »

After Slashing Back Into the MCU, Jennifer Garner’s Lethal Assassin Lands Free Streaming HomeJennifer Garner&39;s Elektra in the woods in Elektra

Read more »

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Star's Forgotten Marvel Spin-Off Becomes a Sleeper Hit OvernightJennifer Garner as Elektra in Elektra

Read more »

Why Trump deserves credit for his Ukraine push — and why it may all fall apartIt was the best day Ukraine has had in a very long time. But it’s still hard to see how the war unleashed by Russia’s brutal invasion ends any time soon.

Read more »

Creatine Is Finally Getting the Acclaim It Deserves—Here’s WhyVitamin Shoppe’s new ‘Creatine Central’ hub will help you find the right supplement for your lifestyle.

Read more »

Why 'Starsky & Hutch' Deserves a Legacy Sequel with Ben Stiller and Owen WilsonBen Stiller as David Starsky and Owen Wilson as Ken Hutchinson performing mime in Starsky & Hutch

Read more »