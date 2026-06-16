Why eat junk on a camping trip? Tips and recipes for nutritious food on the trail

When you go camping, do you have hot dogs or quinoa salad.

Rashad Frazier prepares food outdoors in Lava Lands, Ore. , on Aug. 7, 2024. Rashad Frazier prepares food on a beach on Manat, Puerto Rico. on Jan. 20, 2025.

Rashad Frazier prepares food outdoors in Lava Lands, Ore. , on Aug. 7, 2024. Few things feel better than a long hike in the woods, exhausting yourself as you soak in the fresh air and tranquility.

Then, back to camp, where you chip away at those health benefits with packaged hot dogs slapped into a white-bread bun with a slice of plasticky processed cheese food. It doesn’t have to be that way, said Aaron Owens Mayhew, a dietitian and long-haul trekker in Orcutt, California.

“It always made me sad that people who train so hard, they exercise, they eat well at home, and then they go backpacking and pick up honey buns,” Owens Mayhew said.. But too often, campers and hikers resort to the convenience of processed foods high in saturated fat, salt and sugar.

Eat outdoors what you eat at home Many people rightly assume that a little processed food is fine, especially when you're exerting outsize energy that can help counter excess calories. The problem lies in the way the body processes it, said Owens Mayhew, who foundedSimple carbohydrates like sugary baked goods and candy bars can cause rapid blood glucose spikes followed by a sharp drop, leaving hikers more fatigued than before.

Meanwhile, heavily processed foods tend to be dense in calories but lacking the vitamins, minerals and protein the body needs to perform well.

“I like to think of food as one variable that can be controlled, unlike a sprained ankle or bad weather,” Owens Mayhew said. She said the best way to eat in the wilderness is to find ways to continue eating the food you normally do at home.

Instead of frying bacon and eggs on the fire because that’s what you did at camp as a kid, have that bran cereal you eat every morning, this time with powdered milk . Many of the recipes on Owens Mayhew's website are healthier versions of her family’s classic recipes, including tuna casserole, garlic-Parmesan noodles and sweet potato casserole.

As a supplement to grilled meat or fish, she suggested packing instant brown rice, quinoa and couscous, which are lightweight, healthy and require only boiled water. To boost flavor, add fresh ginger, herbs, or garlic or onion powder. Adding nuts, dried mushrooms, grated Parmesan, sun-dried tomatoes or dried fruit turns the starch into a meal of its own.

Cooking at camp is much harder than when you’re comfortably home in your kitchen, so winging it is usually a bad idea, said Rashad Frazier, founder of Well before a trip, take time to plan meals and prep as many ingredients as will stay fresh in zip-top bags or containers. Chopping onions or grating fresh ginger at home frees time to enjoy the sunset and spend time with family when you're outdoors.

Frazier's cookbook, “Cook Out,” devotes a section to pantry ingredients that can be prepped at home. His universal spice mix, salsa verde, chutneys, curry paste, pickled onions and other flavor boosters pack a punch without adding many calories. They can be mixed and matched, he said, with whatever meat, vegetables or grains you have. Also, always have an emergency backup meal for when bad weather or other factors ruin your plans, Frazier said.

His is a Bolognese sauce that he keeps in the freezer until leaving. But a homemade pureed soup or even peanut butter and jelly can be a lifesaver. Mix at home and put into a sealed container. Rub onto any meat, fish or vegetable before cooking on a well-oiled grill.

At home, discard the ramen’s high-salt seasoning packet. Create a pesto packet by putting the nuts, herbs, garlic and cheese into a small baggie. At camp, boil water to cook the pasta, discard the water when tender, and stir in the pesto packet and oil. Tear fresh basil if you have it and stir it in.

The recipe for Universal Camping Spice Mix is excerpted from “Cook Out: Recipes and Tips for the Great Outdoors” by Rashad Frazier, courtesy of 4 Color Books. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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