Seahawks Name Drew Lock Starter as Sam Darnold Deals With Rib and Quad Injuries

Drew Lock will start at quarterback for the 4-4 Seahawks against the Cardinals while Sam Darnold recovers from a cracked rib and quad injury. Lock has thrown for 422 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions this season.

Drew Lock will start at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals while Sam Darnold recovers from injuries. Darnold suffered a cracked rib on the second play of Monday night's 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears and also injured his quad on the team's final drive.

He is considered week-to-week and will not be placed on injured reserve. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald praised Darnold's toughness for playing through the rib injury without making an issue of it. Macdonald said Darnold likely could continue playing through the rib injury, but the quad injury is keeping him out of the lineup. Macdonald added that Darnold will be back sooner than later.

Also read Seahawks-Cardinals injury report: Leonard Williams held out with stinger, Drew Lock still limited

Drew Lock Takes Over Starting Job

Lock said he knew right away that Darnold was hurt even though the starter did not say anything. Lock compared it to knowing when a girlfriend is upset without her saying a word, noting he spent a lot of time with Darnold at practice, watching every rep and every game. This will be Lock's second start of the season. Lock's first action came in Week 1 when Darnold was hurt early against the New England Patriots.

Lock led Seattle to a win in that game, going 16 of 22 for 187 yards and a massive fourth down touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He also had a huge 14-yard scramble on his final drive that should have ended the game if not for penalties. In his lone start against the Cardinals in Week 2, Lock was fantastic. He completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns, all to Smith-Njigba, in a 31-7 win.

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This season he has completed 35 of 48 passes for 422 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Lock has been dealing with a sore elbow over the last two weeks but will start Sunday. Jalen Milroe will serve as the team's backup quarterback. The 4-4 Seahawks will look to beat the 3-5 Cardinals for the second time this season at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, climb above .500 and keep pace in the NFC West.

The Seahawks are coming off a 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears that dropped them to 4-4. The defeat raised questions about the offense, the running game, the defense and the team's playoff hopes. Seattle is currently 15th in scoring at 23.1 points per game and 7th in scoring defense at 19.9 points per game. Last season the offense averaged 28.4 points per game while the defense allowed 17.2.

Seahawks Face Turnover Concerns

The team has 14 turnovers and a minus-one turnover differential, which cannot continue if Seattle hopes to make the playoffs. Darnold has struggled with turnovers and pocket awareness this season after leading the league in turnovers in 2025. Lock has proven the floor is high for the Seahawks offense.

In his small sample size, the running game looked better and he was 15 of 15 under center and 13 of 13 in play action during more than seven quarters of play. With Lock at the helm, the Seahawks were 2-0 and people were talking about Seattle as a prohibitive favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Darnold's 2025 season was a roller coaster that saw him lead the league in turnovers but also orchestrate one of the best offenses in football. He had a fairy tale ending with a crazy fourth quarter comeback to walk off the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16, helping Seattle win the division title and the top seed. He then played the best football of his life against the 49ers and outdueled MVP Matt Stafford.

But the 2026 version of Darnold is not the same quarterback. There have been moments of brilliance, but they have been clouded by more turnovers, a regression in pocket awareness and a lack of the gunslinger swagger that made him beloved in Minnesota and Seattle. This version of Sam is hesitant and does not believe in himself. His level of play looks closer to Jets Sam Darnold than anything he has shown the past two seasons.

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Questions Around Sam Darnold Performance

Darnold is clearly not healthy, and his confidence in both his offensive line and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury may be shot. Whenever this type of situation happens with a quarterback, general manager John Schneider and Macdonald can do one of two things. They can fire Fleury and try to recreate an environment as close to last year as possible for Sam, or they can have Sam take a seat on the bench.

Benching Sam would have sent shockwaves through the NFL and brought negative attention and drama to a team that needs to figure itself out quickly. But if Sam is not 100 percent, the Seahawks could find more stable footing on offense while Sam gets right.

With the Seahawks likely favored over the Cardinals at home and essentially a home game next week at Las Vegas before the bye, this could give Darnold three weeks to get right physically and mentally while the Seahawks try to stay alive as their playoff hopes fade. Fair or not, the Seahawks had some of their best running in the small sample size with Lock running the show.

Path to Playoffs and Lock Role

Pair an average running game with a quarterback who was perfect under center and in play action, and you have a team that will take care of the ball and squeeze the life out of opponents. This team can get back into the hunt and hope to make the playoffs, but it cannot be fourth in the league at 14 turnovers and a minus-one turnover differential.

Sam could not fix this problem, while Drew never showed it was a problem in his small sample size. With Drew at the helm, the Seahawks were 2-0 and people were talking about the Seahawks as the prohibitive favorite to repeat. Lock had proven the floor was high because our backup could be a very good quarterback in this current environment, but Sam's ceiling made the decision to go back easy. Now the game has changed.

As Sam and this offense have struggled, Drew will be asked once again to come in and help keep the season alive. If Lock plays well, just competent top 13-15 guy level of football, the Seahawks are going to go 2-0. If the Seahawks get to 4-0, the conversation will change entirely. Darnold's rib injury occurred on the second play of the game, and the quad injury he suffered came on the final drive of the Seahawks' loss on Monday.