Why Don't We Singer Jack Avery Speaks Out After Ex Gabriela Gonzalez Arrested for Hit Man Plot

After learning of his ex-girlfriend's attempt to hire a hitman to kill him, Jack Avery shared the details on his Instagram account. He also tried to reassure his daughter's safety while expressing his gratitude towards his family, friends, and law enforcement.

Jack Avery of Why Don’t We performs during 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 - Show on December 18, 2019 in Chicago. Why Don’t We singer Jack Avery is speaking out after his ex Gabriela Gonzalez, with whom he shares a daughter, was arrested and charged with trying to hire a hitman to kill him.

Chance the Rapper Performs Stirring Muhammad Ali Tribute 'I Was a Rock' at Gordon Parks Foundation Annual Awards. For years, my family and I have endured intense public scrutiny, false accusations, and deep painful attacks on our character and reputation. Throughout that time, I chose to remain silent out of respect for the legal process, and most importantly, for my daughter. Right now, my focus is on being the best father I can be.

Avery also said that the 7-year-old is safe and healthy. He went on to thank his family, friends and law enforcement for their support, before concluding with, 'Always seek the truth'. No one even knows the half of everything you’ve endured. Your strength is unbelievable brother.

Jonah Marais Corbyn Besson Daniel Seavey Addititionall, Gonzalez was embroiled in a custody dispute with Avery over their daughter, and that between 2020 and 2021, she is accused of seeking the assistance of her then-boyfriend Cordrey to hire someone on the dark web to kill Avery. According to the district attorney’s office, an undercover officer posed as a hitman, and that Cordery allegedly told the officer the musician was the intended target, discussed payment and proof of death, claimed Gabriela was the one who wanted the murder and that her dad would offer up the funds.

The same day their arrest and charges were announced, Avery filed a restraining order





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