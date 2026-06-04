Why Does My EV Need 2 Charging Adapters? We Asked Adapter Manufacturer Lectron

There’s a reason most manufacturers won’t combine Level 2 and DC fast charging adapters into one device.

. These handheld devices allow you to plug a Tesla into a standard home charger or DC fast charging station, or, Wall Connector, or Destination charger.

You have to carry two of them in your car because the SAE-developed charging network uses different plugs for Level 2 and DC fast charging, whereas Tesla uses a single plug that does both. Why can’t there just be one adapter? To find out, we asked charging adapter and EV charger manufacturer Lectron. CEO Christopher Maiwald and COO German Chan explained to us it’s a matter of safety, particularly when fast charging.

, to handle both Level 2 charging as well as DC Fast charging, the Society of Automotive Engineers designed two separate plugs, the round J1772 Level 2 plug and the Combined Charging System which adds two ports below the J1772 plug for DC fast charging. While the CCS connector incorporates the J1772 connector and can accept both, it requires separate plugs for each type of charging.

As a result, the CCS plug on the vehicle functions like the NACS plug, but the connectors on the chargers are different. EVs are designed with integrated switches that detect whether a Level 2 or DC fast charger is plugged in, then make the connection to the appropriate onboard charging system. This is critical, because sending DC fast charging power to the Level 2 system would fry it and potentially start a fire. Charging adapters are designed to be passive pass-through modules so the EV treats them the same as if they weren’t there, allowing the onboard switch to work properly.

An adapter which lets both low- and high-power charging electricity pass through it, though, could accidentally send power to the wrong charging system and the car might not catch it. In order to ensure this doesn’t happen, a second switch would also need to be built into the adapter, and according to Maiwald and Chan, those switches are just too big and heavy to realistically fit in an adapter.

Lectron’s adapters already weigh a couple of pounds, DC fast charging cables are heavy, and there’s only so much weight the plug can take. Adding a switch would make the adapter much bigger and heavier, which would make them harder to use and store in the vehicle as well. What About the 2-in-1 Adapters on eBay? Some companies do make 2-in-1 adapters without that switch, but you’ll notice they often don’t mention safety ratings.

All Lectron adapters conform with Underwriter’s Limited standard 2252, which certifies safety, durability, and compatibility for EV charging adapters. UL has made it clear it will not certify a 2-in-1 adapter without a switch, and Lectron won’t sell an adapter without a major third-party safety certification.

Those 2-in-1 adapters you do see on eBay often don’t mention safety certifications, or if they do, it’s other standards which aren’t as strict. That’s not the only thing odd about them, as their brands are almost impossible to Google. They don’t have websites, they don’t have independent reviews, and their certifications are likewise impossible to verify. While they or may not work, the independent labs who test and certify adapters won’t touch them, and that says a lot.

When hundreds of volts and amps and thousands of kilowatts are flowing, no one wants electricity going where it’s not supposed to. While both charging stations and EVs are designed to detect faults and short-circuits and stop charging before anything gets damaged or catches fire, the independent testing labs don’t like the idea of an adapter in between that doesn’t have the same capability and could even potentially confuse the vehicle or the charger.

Get the newest car reviews, hottest auto news, and expert analysis of the latest trends delivered straight to your inbox! Were you one of those kids who taught themselves to identify cars at night by their headlights and taillights? I was. I was also one of those kids with a huge box of Hot Wheels and impressive collection of home-made Lego hot rods.

I asked my parents for a Power Wheels Porsche 911 for Christmas for years, though the best I got was a pedal-powered tractor. I drove the wheels off it. I used to tell my friends I’d own a “slug bug” one day. When I was 15, my dad told me he would get me a car on the condition that I had to maintain it.

He came back with a rough-around-the-edges 1967 Volkswagen Beetle he’d picked up for something like $600. I drove the wheels off that thing, too, even though it was only slightly faster than the tractor. When I got tired of chasing electrical gremlins , I thought I’d move on to something more sensible.

I bought a 1986 Pontiac Fiero GT and got my first speeding ticket in that car during the test drive. Not my first-ever ticket, mind you. That came behind the wheel of a Geo Metro hatchback I delivered pizza in during high school. I never planned to have this job.

I was actually an aerospace engineering major in college, but calculus and I had a bad breakup. Considering how much better my English grades were than my calculus grades, I decided to stick to my strengths and write instead. When I made the switch, people kept asking me what I wanted to do with my life. I told them I’d like to write for a car magazine someday, not expecting it to actually happen.

I figured I’d be in newspapers, maybe a magazine if I was lucky. Then this happened, which was slightly awkward because I grew up reading Car & Driver, but convenient since I don’t live in Michigan. Now I just try to make it through the day without adding any more names to the list of people who want to kill me and take my job.





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