Why does your closet smell musty when everything is dry? HVAC pros explain how trapped moisture and poor airflow cause odors—and how to fix them fast.

door only to be hit with a stale, musty odor is frustrating—especially when every garment on the hanger and every shoe on the floor feels completely dry.

Because musty smells are usually associated with damp laundry or obvious water leaks, a dry closet that smells stale can feel like a mystery.and plumbing professionals, however, an odor doesn’t require wet clothes or standing puddles. Instead, it usually comes down to stagnant air and moisture hidden out of sight. Closets are built to maximize storage in compact footprints, which naturally makes them prone to air circulation issues and hidden moisture buildup.

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, most closets do not have dedicated air vents or return ducts. When the door stays shut, air remains trapped inside, allowing odors to linger and build up over time.