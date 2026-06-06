Why Do Americans Hate Sharing Bathrooms So Much?

Consider it a training ground for acceptance’s connection to love and a way to train your imagination to help cultivate your relationship.

to get it in your inbox. It’s hard to overstate the American distaste for shared bathrooms. Over the last 50 years, the average number of bathrooms in an American home has doubled.

In 2024,of new homes were built with a single bathroom. We are now officially generations deep into shared-bathroom avoidance — it is normal for someone to have never lived in a one-bathroom home. We yearn for absolute privacy in the bathroom. It fuels our ambitions and sweetens our progress.

A friend of mine recently recalled to me that her father, who grew up in India without easy access to a plumbed toilet, had eagerly helped her with a down payment on her first home, but on one condition: Any home he helped his daughter buy had to have, at the very least, a powder room in addition to the main bathroom. The humiliation he’d experienced picking his way in the dark to a shared bathroom that was sometimes too far away to get there in time was never far from his mind, even as an adult.

To him, a family’s progress could be marked in part by their proximity to a place to relieve oneself in peace. — they need one, developmentally, since a lot of the etiquette we demand as adults must be learned. No matter how many bathrooms you are fortunate enough to have, if you have little kids, you are sharing. Almost all the time.

In a survey I conducted on Instagram of nearly a hundred anonymous adults , 73 percent reported living in homes with two or more bathrooms. But family life defies these orderly stats and the space they represent. Despite the majority of respondents having access to a theoretically private bathroom, 98 percent said they shared their bathroom with other members of their household.

For almost all of them, this arrangement inspired grievances of the sort that will probably never be resolved as long as we’re a species that grows hair and excretes. Children categorically create bathroom annoyance that continues until they are out of the house and can acquire their own sets of grievances about their roommates and partners. For the first decade of most boys’ lives, they pee “everywhere, on everything,” as one person wrote. There is “underwear on the floor.

” There is “toothpaste everywhere all the time. ” Parents grudgingly adapt to “getting interrupted midstream by a small child who’s gotta go NOW — this happens most days. ” As the kids get older, the conflicts evolve: “s leaving all their stuff everywhere and generally making a mess. ” “Teenagers lock the door and take forever.

” Partners are only marginally less difficult than children. Respondents frequently mentioned beard hairs being left all around the sink, “even when he thinks. ” “His noises. Peeing, slurping, spitting.

” “Taking a bath to unwind with the curtain drawn and my husband comes in to pee, even though I asked before I started if anyone needed to go and they all said no — then he drops the lid loudly — is maybe my second most-irritating shared bathroom experience after waiting. ” And then there’s the issue of schedules.

One respondent lamented, “When I need to use the bathroom and someone is in there pooping so I know I’ll have to go in and do my hair in a just-pooped-in bathroom. ” Another said, “No question that the worst situation is when someone else is pooping but you need to pee/poop/frantically brush teeth and leave for work. ” “I would die for a second bathroom,” one person wrote — and I know the feeling.

We are a one-bathroom family, having sacrificed space to stay in an expensive neighborhood where we’re happy. I think about this trade-off whenever we’re about to have friends over and I realize someone has to make sure the bathroom isn’t about to violate a visitor’s human rights.

Historically, the turn-of-the-century apartments in my neighborhood had “water closet” toilets located in tiny rooms separate from the sink and tub, which probably made sense back when they were built and families were much larger. In the 1980s, when many of these apartments started being renovated for the first time, everyone combined the WC and the tub room to create a larger, more “deluxe” bathroom like the ones in big suburban houses.

I would return my house to its original setup if I could. But what if sharing the bathroom and all the accompanying sensory exposure is a precondition to being part of a family? What if all the actual indelible attachment of family life is necessarily built through repeated exposure to one another’s horrible and disgusting bodies? What if the alternative to smelling your partner’s shit and sitting in your kids’ piss is a form of … estrangement?

In 2026, we look down upon a father who has never changed a diaper. He has failed the most fundamental test of a parent’s commitment to their child: handling their excrement. The thinking goes that if you can’t do that, you’re really only half a parent at best. Our children’s bodies, being our responsibility for a number of years, become familiar to the point of almost seeming like extensions of our own.

Our partners’ bodies don’t tend to become part of us, but we undergo a mental transformation just the same, through which we acquire the ability to ignore their bodily functions. As one person wrote, “We just pretend nothing happens when the door is closed. Nothing. It doesn’t exist.

” Even those of us who are most committed to the bit that our partners don’t shit eventually have to accept the truth. This is basically what it means to acquire maturity, to accept that we can’t control everything and that behind each of our public faces is a private body made of all the same materials, all gently trending toward eventual decay.

As one person wrote, “I would love a world where I never have to inhale a family member’s shit smell, but such is life, lol. ”The bathroom can be seen as a training ground for acceptance’s connection to love and a way to train your imagination to help cultivate your relationship. To stay in a long-term relationship, we have to maintain some degree of attraction to someone whose body stinks and is sometimes gross.

If keeping the spark alive in your relationship relies on pretending your partner doesn’t shit, you might be on thinner ice than you’d like to think. A small but vocal number of respondents affirmed that their family had no problem with sharing a bathroom.

“In a weird way, sharing a bathroom brings a lot of comic relief and closeness in my family,” one wrote. “It does not bother me,” wrote another, adding, “I do think my husband is more stinky than average, though. Weirdly nice to observe different intimate habits up close. I used to feel bad about not flossing enough, and it is nice to realize he is the same. ” Once the kids outgrow the need to be in the bathroom with us, middle age offers most of us a pleasant hiatus from acknowledging what other people do in the bathroom, but it’s often temporary.

As our parents age and become frail, our willingness to face the reality of other people’s bodies once again becomes a measure of how much love and care we have to give each other. Imagine a visit to your aging parents and their bodies are failing in ways that require you to step in and help them.

Imagine turning away in those moments, unable to summon the maturity to care for them in exactly the same way they once cared for you. How different would you be from a father who refuses to change a diaper? The proliferation of bathrooms in American homes suggests a desire to deny the pull of death and the grief that comes with it. In our many separate bathrooms, our bodies can be contained and sealed off from one another.

Once the kids are teens, a four-bathroom house lets us all pretend we are Barbies and Kens, applying our serums and sprays in the correct order and lighting our Byredo candles like solitary priests praying at altars to purity. In our private sanctums, we can pretend that our bodies will never betray or humiliate us.

Meanwhile, we use this privacy to monitor our bodies, burrowing ever deeper into realms of microbial data that we imbue with significance as though it were the manifestation of a divine substance. , which it refers to as “an at-home health innovation that decodes everyday bathroom signals into meaningful insights. ” It’s a device that you mount inside your toilet bowl, where it analyzes the content of your poop and pee and sends its “insights” to your phone.

It shouldn’t surprise us that our culture’s longevity fetish has led us here, checking our shit stats or perhaps those of our loved ones, giving us yet more things to worry about and then dutifully, expensively optimize. Nowhere on earth is the human body the site of more aggressive economic competition than in the United States.

Maybe private bathrooms are our recompense for enduring the relentless jockeying for market share of what goes in and onto our bodies, a race that starts as soon as we’re born. Our processed food is the most delicious and our health food is the most optimized for wellness; our vehicles are the hugest, safest, and most comfortable; our gyms are the most innovative and rigorous; and our standards for beauty and youth are utterly tweaked out and outrageous.

Alone in our bathrooms, we can quietly tend to ourselves away from the churn of financial exploitation that surrounds and engulfs the American body in public. Or we can bring that exploitation with us and stare at ourselves in the mirror, searching for signs of improvement or decay. Either way, at least having multiple bathrooms means we get to do it in private.

Respectfully to Kohler, which really does make a great toilet, the Dekoda might be “doing too much,” as the kids say. Do we really need to wring more meaning into the fact of human shit? The smell alone contains unspeakably vivid conduits to memory — the sort of memories that easily overpower any efforts toward containment.

The smell of my grandmother’s house when she became too old to care for herself, the way that smell hit me when I visited her after a year of absence, during which so much had changed, is a smell with the power to teleport me directly back to her house over 20 years ago. And that is a smell that’s coming for us all if we’re lucky to live long enough.





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