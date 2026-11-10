Why did it take so long to figure out Trump — and when is it Vance’s turn?

Reflections on the president and vice president.

Vice President JD Vance applauds as President Donald Trump arrives on the stage at the Republican convention Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Dallas. ): Since the election, the questions — in a nutshell — have been how did this happen?

Not to answer questions with a question, but given Donald Trump’s record — his long list of lies, highly inappropriate behavior, poor decisions, racism, crimes, corruption, inciting violence, and attempts to dismantle democracy and rule of law — why did so many not see the light? Maybe the answer lies in the Adlai E. Stevenson quote: “Those who corrupt the public mind are just as evil as those who steal from the public purse.

Also read Why Russia and Ukraine Keep Resisting Trump’s Art of the Deal

” Too many minds were corrupted and did not see the light until they were affected. Maybe the solution is to do something about the billions being spent to corrupt the public mind. Re “Stopping J.D. Vance is a job for every conservative” : I believe Washington Post columnist George F. Will’s piece will effectively and thankfully end Vance’s political career.

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As Will notes, Vance has become an embarrassment to the cause of conservatism.