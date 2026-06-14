Why Did I React That Way? Breaking Unhealthy Patterns

The hardest part of healing may be recognizing our own unhealthy behaviors—and believing we have the power to change them.

Survivors raised in abusive or dysfunctional homes may internalize unhealthy ways of relating to others. Source: ChatGPT Alexandra grew up in a home where conflict was constant.

Her mother often gave her the silent treatment for days, while her father alternated between explosive anger and emotional distance. As a child, Alexandra learned to stay hypervigilant, always watching for signs that someone was upset with her. Now in her 30s, Alexandra finds herself reacting intensely whenever her partner needs space after an argument.

"The moment they pull away, I," she told me. "I start texting repeatedly or saying things I don't mean because I'm terrified they'll leave me. " Afterwards, she is flooded with, I explored why survivors often find themselves repeating familiar relationship patterns. But what happens when we begin to recognize unhealthy behaviors in ourselves?people who hurt me?

' I have also had clients ask, 'Why did I do that? ', similar to what Alexandra asked during our last session.or triggered, we tend to revert to what we know. And if we never learned what healthy relating looks like, we may not even recognize our behaviors—or our partner’s—as unhealthy. These patterns often stay with us into adulthood, either as victims, perpetrators, or both.

Children raised in abusive households tend to normalize dysfunctional behaviors. These ways of relating become deeply ingrained and show up across all areas of life, but especially in romantic partnerships. Because of this, many of my clients struggle to express emotions and end up resorting tolearned early that distance meant danger, and that conflict threatened connection. She panicked and reverted to behaviors that she had developed as a form of survival.

While not all perpetrators of unhealthy behavior were mistreated in childhood, and not all survivors of abusive homes go on to repeat those cycles, there is a strong and consistent correlation . Many of us who were abused as children subconsciously seek out partners who mirror those familiar dynamics of control or emotional chaos.

Similarly, many who were abused grow up to use those same tactics of power and control, knowing no other ways to get their needs met.attempt to master unresolved trauma from the past . It’s not intentional. Most of us don’t enter relationships thinking, “This person reminds me of the parent who hurt me—perfect. ” Instead, we might be drawn to something about the person’s, or even their emotional unavailability.

Sometimes, those traits remind us of the"good" versions of our caregivers—the ones we clung to for survival. For all of us who ask, “Why am I attracted to people who hurt me? ”, the answer often lies in what was once familiar, and what the nervous system has come to equate with connection.taking the place where their anger or panic once was.

And while unhealthy or bad behavior is never acceptable or excusable, I always commend anyone who is able to have the self-awareness required to acknowledge bad or unhealthy behavior. The first step, and honestly the hardest step, in change is admitting where we do wrong, and where we need to improve. It is natural to want to engage in self-When we grow up with abuse or dysfunction, we likely already carry so much internal shame and self-blame.

So, admitting faults can activate that inner shame, and can feel devastating. You are doing the right thing to change your behaviors. Many of my clients struggle with expressing emotions constructively or regulating their reactions during conflict. I did this too in my own relationships before I had the language or insight to understand my behavior.

Now I know these behaviors were rooted in survival patterns. A lot of shame comes with admitting when we have acted in unhealthy ways. So, if you are trying to do this, please know that you are doing the right thing by wanting to recognize and change these behaviors. This shows immense growth.

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