More than any other film franchise that's ever existed, The Hunger Games is defined by its status as a 'young adult' property.

Sign up for The A.V. Club's free newsletter to have the best TV, film, and news stories sent straight to your inbox.frequently mention the series’ ties to the YA publishing boom of the 2010s—referring to the new movie as beingis an intense but curiously bloodless PG-13 franchise about morality that’s both led and enjoyed by young people.

Why wouldn’t it be associated with young adults? That is, until you remember that basically every major Hollywood franchise—fromintense but curiously bloodless PG-13 series about morality that’s enjoyed by young people and often led by them too. So why are Katniss and Haymitch specifically “young adult” heroes while Luke Skywalker is something more?

Also read Ranking The Hunger Games Movies From Weakest to Strongest Entry

The term “young adult literature” was first used by librarians as early as the 1940s and continued to evolve as the concept of teenage identity solidified in the 1950s and ’60s. But the idea of “YA” as we know it today specifically springs from the massive success of thewouldn’t continue to take up space on the main bestseller list after a 79-week run.

That, in turn, eventually gave way to an additional Young Adult Best Seller listLogistically, then, YA is a helpful term for knowing where to look for a book in a bookstore or library. But it’s a little odd how thoroughly it’s remained attached tofilm franchise.

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After all, comic books are traditionally aimed at young adults too, but the MCU isn’t primarily discussed through the lens of its teenage fans—even though 50 percent of the audience for the originalmovie hinges on a trio of angsty teens, but gets the much more universal “coming-of-age” label rather than a YA one. And it’s hard to pinpoint much concrete difference between 17-year-old Katniss Everdeen leading a grim war story in theIntentionally or not, the YA label has become a bit of a dogwhistle for something else.

Thanks to its female author and female protagonist,isn’t just associated with teenagers in general, it’s associated with teenage girls in particular. And things loved by teenage girls aren’t granted the same universality as things loved by teenage boys. The constant emphasis on the franchise’s YA status becomes a way to mark it as somehow different from the rest of our teen-centric pop culture—a little more frivolous, a little more simplistic.

Just look at how the love triangle subplot of the original trilogy is discussed using “team” terminology like it’seven though Katniss is no more focused on romance than any male superhero with a signature love interest .

‘ place in pop culture because it’s not as simple as saying it’s an underdog series in need of defending. From the beginning, the books and films have been critically lauded and commercially successful. Yet there’s a slight “good for what it is” attitude that’s perhaps hard to spot if you’ve never been a teenage girl and experienced the faintly condescending way people praise the stuff you love.

There are only so many times you can hear “butdid it better” before you start to notice a pattern. Especially because where that Japanese cult classic uses its child-killing premise for a specific kind of “adolescence is hell” metaphor,has always used its titular games as a plot device to enable its bigger socio-political themes. Teens kill teens in.

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By the second book, Suzanne Collins is already subverting her own premise by mostly sending adults into the Arena anyway. is first and foremost interested in media manipulation and image-making—as they apply to fascistic governments, burgeoning revolutions, and personal survival. More than anything, it’s that focus on gaudy aesthetics that getsmarked as a “girl franchise,” as if something that features colorful makeup and absurdist fashion is inherently incapable of having substance. There’s even been a “gotcha” sentiment floating around social media that the over-the-topThe Hunger Games is just one of the few series smart enough to acknowledge that element of culture within its actual world-building. It’s not an example of the series being hypocritical, it’s an example of it being smarter and spikier than it’s ever given credit for.isn’t just a simple black-and-white story meant to encourage its audience to root for the impoverished rebels against a nebulous Big Bad, like the originaltrilogy.

It equally positions the entirety of the United States as the Capitol and those in the audience as, most commonly, Effie Trinket figures slowly growing a backbone from our comfortable, indulgent lives. It’s that multi-faceted allegory that makes the series so rich.

The incongruity of the red carpet becomes a meta part of the text in a genius, provocative way—just like when the firstas “anti-fascist populist art that is also popular,” which is a much better descriptor than the “YA dystopia” label. At its best,of its installments or to rail against the perpetual adolescence that colors so much of mainstream pop culture at the moment.

Butisn’t doing anything its more male-coded counterparts aren’t, and it doesn’t need the “YA” distinction to set it apart.