Why Did Bills Elevate QB Shane Buechele in Week 10? Is Josh Allen Okay to Face Jets?

The Buffalo Bills have called up their emergency third quarterback on the eve of their November 15 road test against the New York Jets.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele passes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at New Highmark Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectfor the 1 p.m. ET kickoff on November 15, the Bills elected to expend a gameday elevation on practice squad quarterback Shane Buechele. Quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Josh Allen take the field from the new players tunnel during the Return of the Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connecton Saturday.

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The Bills activated defensive back Jordan Hancock from Injured Reserve, and released Te'Cory Couch in a corresponding move that opened a roster spot for the former. As a result of the elevation, Buechele is eligible to dress for the divisional road test against the Jets.

Furthermore, the Bills aren't required to use a gameday roster spot for him. Buffalo is likely to list Buechele amongst the Week 10 inactives while designating him as the emergency third quarterback. In that case, he can only enter the game in the nightmare scenario where both Allens suffer injuries. Likely less concerned about having an emergency QB option available, the Bills have presumably made this move as a courtesy to Buechele for his work thus far this season.

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It also allows him to earn an active roster game check, which is significantly higher than his weekly practice squad pay. Buechele is considered a valuable voice in the Bills' quarterbacks room, and he's seemingly developed a fantastic working relationship with Allen. The Bills' Josh Allen, Kyle Allen and staff joke around with Shane Buechele after practice at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 1, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe 28-year-old Buechele initially joined the Bills' practice squad after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs following training camp in 2022. Buffalo has kept the undrafted Buechele as its third quarterback for a fourth straight season.

Although he has yet to appear in a regular season game for the Bills, he made his NFL debut in Week 18 last year after being After the 2025 regular season finale, Kansas City cut Buechele loose, and he subsequently rejoined the Bills for the playoffs. Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele scores a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectRalph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards.

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The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.