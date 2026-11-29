The Gunners are without one of their most influential players for Sunday’s huge game.

Arsenal know that Sunday’s meeting with Manchester City could have a huge impact on the Premier League title race, but the Gunners will have to cope without influential midfielder Declan Rice.

Rice had started all Arsenal’s 11 Premier League games so far this season and played 90 minutes in the in midweek, sitting behind only Gabriel and David Raya for total minutes played for the Gunners this season. , with Mikel Merino coming in to replace the Englishman in what promises to be a massive game for both teams. Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimarães, Merino; Madueke, Ødegaard, Tzolis; Havertz.

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Mikel Arteta Explains Rice AbsenceUnfortunately for Arsenal, Rice’s absence is down to injury.