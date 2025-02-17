Why Deathstroke Remains a Fan Favorite in the Arrowverse

The Arrowverse may have ended, but the legacy of its characters lives on. Among the many memorable villains, Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, stands out as a fan favorite. His complex story, compelling motivations, and iconic portrayal by Manu Bennett have cemented his place in the hearts of Arrowverse enthusiasts.

The Arrowverse has wrapped up its eight-season run back in 2020, while the franchise just said its final goodbye on TV in December with the end of In talks about the Arrowverse and picking out favorite stories, characters, and twists, Slade comes up a lot as the fan-favorite Arrow villain, and in some cases, a Slade was introduced in Season 1 in flashbacks to Oliver’s time on the mysterious island of Lian Yu.

The island was an effective hook, making fans crave more information about Oliver’s time away and how it turned him into the vigilante he became. Slade was strongly associated with these mysteries from the start, and he would have been cool enough if he had stayed in the past. However, seeing Slade alive in the present in Starling City set Season 2 off to a great start. Arrow's split timeline, drawing out suspense in both settings and promising climaxes on both fronts. This is really where we learned most of the basic information we have about Oliver’s time shipwrecked, and in the context of Season 2, it seemed like Slade is the main mentor that gave Oliver most of his fighting skills. All this exposition raised the stakes on their clash in the present as we were left to wonder what came between these two and why it can’t be resolved. We learn that Slade was an Australian intelligence agent stranded on Lian Yu during a mission to rescue his comrade, Yao Fei. With Oliver’s help, he resumes this mission, and they are able to rescue Fei’s daughter Shado. However, Slade is later wounded by Dr. Ivo and can only be revived with Ivo’s new drug, Mirakuru. While Slade is under its influence, Ivo convinces murders Shado and convinces Slade that Oliver did it. Oliver is unable to convince him otherwise, and is forced to fight him to the death. Oliver stabs Slade in the eye and believes he is dead, but he is later rescued by other ASIS agents. In the present timeline, Slade is still on a misguided mission for revenge, and he doesn’t just want a rematch. He tries to destroy Oliver’s burgeoning reputation, attack his family, and take over the city Oliver is trying to protect from crime. He uses more Mirakuru-enhanced soldiers to enact his plan, and even murders Oliver’s mother. All the while, Oliver is grappling with his recent resolution to fight crime without taking anymore lives, wondering if he can stop Slade without killing him. Oliver is eventually able to reverse the effects of Mirakuru, and in later seasons, he and Slade even team up again. This character returns several times in future seasons and he was always a welcome sight for fans, providing some of the best ongoing stories the show had to offer. Arrow was very bold in its use of DC Comics characters early on, and Deathstroke may be the best proof of how well that strategy paid off. The character was well-known, but was not too strongly associated with any particular hero or team, so he slotted into the Green Arrow’s rogues gallery nicely. Even casual superhero fans who had not read any comic books would probably be quite familiar with Slade at the time when Early successes like this should definitely get credit for some of the bigger swings the Arrowverse was allowed to take later on, and for that alone, Slade deserves the love he is getting lately from the fandom





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Television ARROWVERSE DEATHSTROKE SLADE WILSON MANU BENNETT DC COMICS SUPERHERO TELEVISION VILLAIN FAN FAVORITE OLIVER QUEEN GREEN ARROW

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD remains depressed near $32.00; bullish bias remainsSilver (XAG/USD) attracts some sellers following an intraday uptick on Thursday and snaps a three-day winning streak to a three-month top, around the $32.55 region touched the previous day.

Read more »

Iron Studios Unveils a Stunning New Deathstroke CollectibleIron Studios has announced a new 1/10 scale Deathstroke collectible figure based on his appearance in DC Comics. The highly detailed figure, priced at $199.99, features multiple head sculpts, katanas, an assault rifle, and stands atop an owl's head. Pre-orders are now available on IronStudios.com.

Read more »

Why The Entertainment District Arc Remains Demon Slayer's BestDemon Slayer's Entertainment District arc is widely considered its best, surpassing subsequent arcs in terms of pacing, emotional impact, and animation quality.

Read more »

Why 'Pickle Rick' Remains So ControversialAn analysis of the Rick and Morty episode 'Pickle Rick,' exploring its critical acclaim, fan adoration, and the criticism it has received. The episode's enduring legacy and its place in the show's overall tone and style are examined.

Read more »

Tom Welling & Michael Rosenbaum Comment On How Smallville Led To The ArrowverseMichael Rosenbaum&39;s Lex Luthor in Smallville&39;s finale and Tom Welling&39;s Clark Kent in the Arrowverse&39;s Crisis on Infinite Earths

Read more »

5 Arrowverse Characters the Franchise WastedDespite everything the Arrowverse did right for DC fans, the franchise still fumbled the development of these characters.

Read more »