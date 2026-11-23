Discover the rise of collarless coats as the chicest winter trend, praised for their minimalist aesthetic and versatility. Featured is H&M's affordable Wool-Blend Coat in a versatile dark mole shade, offering a quiet luxury look that pairs seamlessly with various outfits for under £65.

have quietly become one of this season's chicest outerwear trends. A quick scroll on Instagram and you'll find that A-listers and influencers alike are embracing the minimalist look – and it's not hard to see why this style has become such a favourite.

A sleek alternative to high-neck designs, collarless coats have a throw-on-and-go feel with a clean neckline that gives an instantly polished finish to even the simplest of outfits. They're the perfect base for a statement scarf or for framing your favourite roll-neck knits without looking bulky. Best of all, you can layer a collarless coat over just about anything in your wardrobe, from fine knit tops to basic tees and even sharp tailoring.

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There are plenty of collarless coats to shop on the high street right now, but H&M's latest drop might be one of the coolest ways to try out the trend. The Wool-Blend Coat is a longline, wrap style made from a soft felted wool blend. The dropped shoulders give it a relaxed feel, while the tie belt cinches you in at the waist for definition.

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Wear it open over denim and a chunky knit for a laid-back weekend look, or belt it over a knitted midi dress and add a cosy scarf for something a little more elevated. The 'dark mole' shade is the perfect winter neutral, too. Sitting somewhere between brown and camel, it'll pair beautifully with browns, creams and greys, fitting seamlessly into your autumn/winter wardrobe.

The understated silhouette has a quiet luxury feel that makes it look so much more expensive than its £64.99 price tag. If you're looking to add a pared-back style you'll wear on repeat into your winter rotation, this is worth adding to your basket. Holly Willoughby's beautiful berry 'cardigan top' is so festive: it's polished, luxe and now on saleThe 'cape top' is winter's most elevated silhouette for date night