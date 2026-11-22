Many counted the Clemson Tigers out last Friday night, after being recently out of ACC Championship contention and playing a Duke Blue Devils team with one of t

Nov 20, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Nick Morris Jr. attempts to tackle Clemson Tigers quarter back Trent Pearman during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectout last Friday night, after being recently out of ACC Championship contention and playing a Duke Blue Devils team with one of the best defenses in the conference.for the rest of the season. Fifth-year senior Trent Pearman finished the game with 164 yards, 51 rushing yards and a touchdown, the first one of the game, in the eventual win.

Also read Walk-On QB Trent Pearman Cements Clemson Legacy in Duke Win

Growing up in the backyard of the program that head coach Dabo Swinney was building, there was much extra emotion for Pearman to get reps and a start in a primetime game. The win makes it so much sweeter.

“I lived a dream today,” he said after the win. “A little 5-year-old Trent with an orange Tiger paw on his cheek is jumping up and down in the stands, screaming for me, and that is such a cool experience and a cool moment. ” Pearman’s father, Danny, is the Director of Football Scouting and a previous coach on staff for Clemson.

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The quarterback is also a family friend of Swinney’s, playing at Daniel High School with the youngest of his sons, Clay. During his time with the Lions, Pearman was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of South Carolina in 2020-21. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. After all the criticism with the program in its current state, following the loss to Georgia Tech two weekends ago, the remedy necessary was a full week with the first team for Pearman, whos gives thanks to the people around him for maintaining the belief. It eventually paid off.

“I had a moment last week, and it didn’t go too well,” Pearman said. “I didn’t play well, and I got some good coaching this week and it was a hard week. ” It takes one to know one, and for the Clemson native, he understands the frustration because Pearman used to be a fan just like many. Now, he’s simply living it.

“When you win, it means a lot, and that’s the expectation and it was a cool moment,” he said. “I’ll never forget that. ” For a man who used to be his baseball coach growing up, Pearman wanted to defend Swinney in the best way possible, with a response. Clemson’s offense was able to do that for one of the first times this season, and it came at an important transitional time for the program.

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“It means a lot to a lot of people, and just know that there’s a team in there fighting for everyone,” Pearman said. “Fighting for coaches, fans, players, seniors, and it means a lot. ”Griffin is a communications major who was the Sports Editor for The Tiger at Clemson University. He led a team of 20+ reporters after working his way up through the ranks as a staff writer, sideline reporter, and assistant sports editor.