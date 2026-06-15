Why Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented in Supreme Court murder case

Justices Alito and Thomas dissented after SCOTUS refused to review an Alabama ruling that tossed a murderer's death sentence.

Powell was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2016 fatal shooting of a gas station clerk during a robbery. At trial, the defense emphasized that police never recovered the murder weapon.

In his closing rebuttal, the prosecutor pointed at the defense table and stated,"There is only one person in this room who knows where the gun is.

"The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals later overturned Powell's conviction, ruling the comment was an unconstitutional violation of the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination because it improperly highlighted the defendant's choice not to testify. The State of Alabama petitioned the Supreme Court to summarily reverse the state court's decision. On Monday, the Supreme Court majority denied the request, letting the reversal stand.joined by Thomas, Alito argued that the High Court should have intervened to reinstate Powell's conviction.

Alito asserted that the prosecutor’s statement was a"perfectly proper" inference based on trial evidence—specifically, a forged confession letter Powell allegedly orchestrated to frame another inmate, which claimed the author had hidden the weapon. Viewed in that context, Alito argued, the remark was a fair response to the defense's arguments rather than an unconstitutional penalty on the defendant's silence.

"A prosecutor in this capital case made a statement in closing argument that the trial judge interpreted as a comment on properly admitted evidence. On appeal, however, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals interpreted the statement as a comment on the defendant's failure to take the stand, and on that basis it reversed the defendant's conviction…The State is right: The decision below contravenes , and this Court should summarily reverse it.

" The dissent underscores an enduring friction on the High Court regarding the scope of constitutional protections during closing arguments. While the majority chose not to disrupt the state court's findings, Alito and Thomas signaled deep concern that lower appellate courts are interpreting Fifth Amendment boundaries too strictly, altogether ignoring the real-world context of a trial to overturn valid convictions. The ruling means Alabama must now either drop the capital charges or put Powell on trial for a second time.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asking Eric: Navigating wedding invitations when there’s been a major rift in the familyAdvice from R. Eric Thomas.

Read more »

A Thomas Dunne doozie and more mysteries novels to readThe author introduces a dozen different plots in ‘Murders and Acquisitions.’

Read more »

Jaguars' Offseason Breakthroughs: Thomas Shines, Rookies Emerge, Defense GrowsMinicamp analysis reveals Brian Thomas Jr.'s resurgence, immediate impact from rookie pass-catchers, and rising competition in the secondary as Jacksonville builds toward 2024.

Read more »

Clarence Thomas’ view of the Declaration can help America recover its founding purposeJustice Clarence Thomas has spent three decades arguing the Declaration of Independence remains America's foundational moral framework at 250.

Read more »